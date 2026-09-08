US Sinks Los Choneros Cartel's Vessel 3 Days After Classifying It as a Terrorist Group

Three days after the Trump administration designated an Ecuador-based group as a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. military attacked its drug shipping network.

“On Sept. 7, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific,” Southern Command posted on X.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel’s involvement with the Los Choneros violent narco-terrorist organization,” the post said.

The post noted that crew members will face justice from Ecuadorian authorities.

On Sept. 7, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) forces successfully interdicted a floating refueling station supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence confirmed the vessel’s… pic.twitter.com/nfGfy8KTUY — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 7, 2026



“After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, U.S. forces sank it,” the post said.

“JTF-WHEM continues to conduct precise and professional operations to dismantle the logistical networks fueling narco-trafficking in the Western Hemisphere,” the post added.

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On Friday, the State Department designated Los Choneros and the group Los Lobos as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

“Los Choneros and Los Lobos have attacked and threatened public officials and their families, security personnel, judges, prosecutors, and journalists in Ecuador,” a State Department news release said.

“Both Los Choneros and Los Lobos are linked to U.S.-designated FTOs and SDGTs Cártel de Sinaloa and Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación,” the release said, referring to Mexico-based drug cartels.

On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism. Together,… pic.twitter.com/MrkKZcrDbs — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 4, 2026

“Their ultimate goal is to control drug trafficking routes through Ecuador by terrorizing and inflicting brutal violence on the Ecuadorian people,” the release said.

“The United States, in partnership with Ecuador and its President Daniel Noboa, will continue to protect our two nations by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding drug cartels’ terrorism and criminal activity,” the State Department added.

“We are changing the game.” Yesterday in San Lorenzo, Ecuador, senior U.S., Colombian, and Ecuadorian leaders came together to strengthen joint Americas Counter Cartel Coalition efforts against cartels and narco-terrorists. With the Colombia-Ecuador border serving as a key… pic.twitter.com/ADx9MTHrVc — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) August 28, 2026

The State Department said that cracking down on Ecuador’s drug gangs reflected the “Trump Administration’s unwavering commitment to eliminating cartels and ensuring the safety of the American people.”

In July, Los Choneros leader Fito Macias was extradited to the U.S. after a joint Ecuador-U.S. operation.

His capture was the first time Ecuador worked with the U.S. to extradite a criminal.

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