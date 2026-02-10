US Skier Lindsey Vonn Reveals Extent of Her Injuries After Brutal Crash Ends Her Olympics -- And Possibly Career

The Winter Olympics are officially underway in Italy, and there are already plenty of storylines to emerge from the event that has captured U.S. attention.

(Some of these stories involve actual Olympic competition, while others, not so much.)

One of the more somber American stories to emerge involves decorated U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn.

For the 41-year-old Vonn, the 2026 Winter Olympics were supposed to be a comeback story for the ages.

As The Associated Press reports, Vonn retired in 2019 and remained so for nearly six years. This latest comeback would’ve been daunting for a woman with both ACL’s intact.

However, Vonn didn’t even have that luxury. Vonn was trying to compete in this Winter Olympics with one torn ACL, only adding to this heroic comeback tale.

But that tale was tragically cut short on Sunday, when she had a scary crash during an Olympic event.

The scary-looking wipeout necessitated Vonn to be airlifted by a helicopter, which eventually whisked her away to a local hospital.

A day later, Vonn is opening up about the harrowing crash.

“Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would,” she posted to Instagram. “It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches.”

Vonn went on to explain that she was simply “too tight” on her line, which caused her arm to get entangled with the gate flag.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” she explained.

Vonn did want to clear up what — if any — role her torn ACL and lengthy injury history played in the crash.

“My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she said.

She then opened up about what, exactly, she had injured: “Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

While her comeback may not have been the storybook ending she wanted, this event may be all she wrote regardless — if her father has anything to say about it.

“She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career,” Alan Kildow, Vonn’s father an accomplished skier in his own right, told The Associated Press. “There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”

