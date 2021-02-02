Even in the midst of Democratic control of all three branches of government, the pro-life movement has accomplished a major breakthrough. The state of Texas will no longer use taxpayer dollars to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics.

The Catholic News Agency reported that Texas is withholding Medicaid funding from abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.

On Wednesday, abortion clinics will be cut off from taxpayer funding.

CNA said the decision was greenlit by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“A majority opinion of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, issued Nov. 23, ruled that abortion providers and their customers could not challenge Texas’ decision to withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood,” the outlet said.

TRENDING: Donald Trump May Soon Be Kicked Out of the Home He Loves

“The state’s determination of ‘qualified’ Medicaid providers is between the state and the provider, the court ruled.”

Planned Parenthood has attempted to play the victim role throughout Texas’ efforts to cut its funding. The organization claims that it is providing services other than abortions to women who can’t get them anywhere else.

However, Jennifer Allmon, the executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, told CNA otherwise.

“There are hundreds of providers throughout the state of Texas willing to serve poor women with authentic healthcare services that are not also peddling abortion,” Allmon said.

Is Texas right to end taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (257 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

“The Texas Pregnancy Care Network has a list of such providers throughout the state and if these providers do not accept Medicaid, they can make referrals to life-affirming Medicaid providers who can offer genuine healthcare to women in need.”

Other critics argue that since the funding in Texas was already going to services other than abortion, it was unnecessary to cut the funding altogether.

This argument does not hold water either. Just because the Medicaid funds may not go directly to abortions in Texas, those monies are still supporting an organization that uses abortions as a main source of revenue.

“Money that comes into Planned Parenthood, no matter the source, is put into one pot and from there is distributed for everything the clinic needs to stay afloat, including abortions,” former Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson said, according to Breitbart.

“Taxpayer money, even in the form of Medicaid, pays for abortions.”

RELATED: Freudian Slip? Pro-Abortion Celebrity Acknowledges Her Unborn Child Is Actually Human

To make matters worse, Planned Parenthood’s own reports demonstrate that abortion services have been increasing while other women’s health services decrease.

The Susan B. Anthony List reviewed the 2018-2019 annual report from Planned Parenthood, and it found a significant increase in abortions performed.

“Planned Parenthood performed 345,672 abortions in 2018-19 — an increase of nearly 13,000 from the previous year — and more than 3.3 million abortions (3,302,184) over the past 10 reported years (2009-19),” the list found.

Meanwhile, nearly all other services experienced a decrease. Over the last ten years, the Susan B. Anthony List determined that cancer screening and prevention has dropped 69 percent, prenatal services, 76 percent, and contraceptive services, 34 percent.

These numbers paint a clear picture — Planned Parenthood is increasingly reliant on abortion services to fund its organization. The other services it claims are so important for low-income women have fallen by the wayside.

Texas’ decision to end taxpayer funding for abortion clinics is a win for the pro-life movement, and it is not a slight on low-income women. Other states would do well to take notice and pursue similar action.

Perhaps it will open the door for more Medicaid funding to go to providers who are not profiting by taking innocent lives.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.