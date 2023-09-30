Showing just how dangerous it is to be a teacher at an inner-city school, a teacher in Michigan was knocked out cold when a rebellious student threw a metal chair at her head in a sneak attack from behind.

The horrendous attack occurred Thursday in a classroom at the Southwestern Classical Academy in the Flint, Michigan, school district, according to TMZ.

The video is frightening. It shows a girl walking away from the teacher, but as the teacher turns her back, the student picks up a chair and hurls it, striking the teacher square in the back of the head.

Not surprisingly, the teacher falls to the floor in a heap.

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked unconscious after a student threw a chair at her head. This happened in Flint Community Schools in Michigan pic.twitter.com/T8La7gCgAJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2023

The incident allegedly began as an altercation between two students. The teacher apparently was trying to mediate in the screaming match.

According to Mlive.com, the teacher was taken to a local hospital, but was released that same day.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the teacher was “doing well” and was expected return to the classroom.

Should students face criminal charges for attacks on teachers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (147 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The resilience and dedication displayed by this educator are truly commendable,” the superintendent added.

Neither the school nor the Flint Police Department released a statement about the student who was seen throwing the chair, but in a general statement, the school superintendent said that the student would be held accountable, according to the school’s conduct codes and the law.

“This video perfectly captures the sad state of Education in Michigan – no sense of order or direction, no respect for teachers, and worst of all, NO LEARNING,” said James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief wrote on social media.

“Failure to educate young Michiganders is a recipe for increased CRIME, upticks in UNEMPLOYMENT, and SOCIETAL DISORDER. Michiganders deserve better,” he added.

This video perfectly captures the sad state of Education in Michigan – no sense of order or direction, no respect for teachers, and worst of all, NO LEARNING. Failure to educate young Michiganders is a recipe for increased CRIME, upticks in UNEMPLOYMENT, and SOCIETAL DISORDER.… https://t.co/AiQJ5wRQ2F — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) September 29, 2023

These inner-city schools certainly face a mountain of problems.

So many inner-city kids are children of single-parent homes with their mothers, a situation that breeds behavioral issues.

Then there is the refusal of the police and prosecutors to hold teens accountable and the extremely lenient legal system that all too often lets them off the hook without even a slap to the wrist. Add to that the useless “education” they are getting, leaving them unable to read, do math or understand science and history.

It all adds up to the worst of all worlds for these kids. Democrat inner cities have lined up a perfect atmosphere for them to fail.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.