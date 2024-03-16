US Township Locked Down, Manhunt Underway After Three Shot Dead
Residents of the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pennsylvania, were advised to shelter in place after three fatal shootings Saturday morning.
The suspect, Andre Gordon, fatally shot two people at home on Viewpoint Lane just before 9 a.m. and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, WTXF reported, citing local police.
Minutes later, the 26-year-old fatally shot a third individual on Edgewood Lane and again fled that scene, police told the outlet.
Shortly thereafter, Gordon allegedly “carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville” at about 9:15, according to WTXF.
“He was last seen operating a 2016, dark grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534,” the outlet reported, presumably describing the vehicle stolen in the Dollar General parking lot.
BREAKING: Three people confirmed shot & killed in Falls Township, law enforcement sources tell me. Shooter “armed with rifles” may have carjacked person. “Shelter in Place” ALERT sent to residents. People gathering for St. Patrick’s parade told to get in nearby High School. pic.twitter.com/xferUaNIGN
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 16, 2024
The victim of the carjacking was not injured, according to WVPI-TV.
WVPI said that Gordon had used a so-called “assault rifle” in the commission of his crimes, and that police said he might be in possession of “additional weapons.”
The stolen Honda, however, was located shortly before 12:00 p.m. in Trenton, New Jersey, prompting the deployment of SWAT teams to the area, according to WTFX. The vehicle was unoccupied when police found it.
Gordon was believed to be homeless, but had unspecified “ties” to Trenton, WTXF reported.
The outlet said that the shelter-in-place order led to the cancellation of the Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade as well as the temporary closure of several local businesses.
“[L]ocal authorities had requested additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police,” according to the report.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a post to X that he had directed the Pennsylvania State Police to “coordinate” with local police and “provide whatever support is needed on the ground.”
I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.
For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d
— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024
“Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice,” WVPI reported.
“The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well,” the outlet added.
