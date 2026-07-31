US Unveils 'Hammer of the Gods' Military System for Ships, Adds Remarkable New Shielding Technology

The Army has developed a new tool that can fool the precision-guided weapons that dominated the modern long-range battlefield.

The weapon has been nicknamed “Hammer of the Gods,” but its role is purely defensive.

In layman’s language, the tool subverts the guidance systems of long-range projectiles so that they do not hit their targets.

After two years of land-based tests, the technology was tested at sea in late July, according to Fox News.

“Hammer of the Gods is an emitter that provides an expanded suite of command-and-control (C2) and operational capabilities in a highly deployable, low-electromagnetic-signature, electronic warfare platform, delivering multi-domain effects at the forward edge of operations,” according to an Army news release.

The technology is another step along the way of helping America’s armed forcesfight better by using technology to deter the enemy.

“Joint experimentation is how we prepare for future fights,” Lt. Col. Darrin Hall, Chief, Modeling, Simulation and Integration (S7/8), U.S. Space Forces Pacific, said.

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“By integrating space, cyber and conventional forces into realistic scenarios, we strengthen our ability to operate as one joint team in contested environments,” Hall said.

Hall noted that the most critical element in any attack is knowing the location of the target, as is demonstrated routinely during the war with Iran as missiles and drones travel long distances to hit precise locations.

At Project Convergence Capstone 6, @USArmy, @USNavy and @USSpaceForce tested Hammer of the Gods. Joint experimentation is how we prepare for future fights, integrating space, cyber and conventional forces to operate as one team in contested areas.

👉 https://t.co/looBmNiZXe pic.twitter.com/Rnauf6GuzC — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) July 28, 2026

“Positioning, Navigation and Timing is the foundation of modern military operations. Understanding how to protect and operate through PNT disruption ensures our forces can continue to shoot, move and communicate effectively,” Hall said.

“Counter-PNT effects enhances lethality by impacting the backbone for pinpoint targeting via long range artillery, guided missiles, and cruise munitions. Without PNT data, modern weapon precision drops sharply, resulting in delayed missions, missed objectives, or severe collateral damage,” he added.

Recent tests have brought together U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and U.S. Space Forces Pacific and Naval Base San Diego.

“This experiment proved that counter-PNT capabilities can be deployed, controlled and recovered in real-world maritime operations while extending operational reach through resilient mesh networking. It demonstrates the value of joint collaboration in advancing operational readiness,” Hall said.

The Army release noted that while Hammer of the Gods is designed to disrupt enemy weapons, testing it also allows U.S. military planners to develop strategies for a battlefield in which technology disrupts precision guidance for both sides.

“When GPS signals or other PNT services are disrupted, the effects can ripple across communications, navigation, and overall mission effectiveness,” the Army said in its release.

“As a result, leaders are increasingly exploring how forces can continue to operate in environments where these services are degraded or unavailable,” the release added.

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