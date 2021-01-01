Login
US Vaccination Campaign Lagging as States Administer Less Than 1/4 of Available Doses

Vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to administer to staff and residents at a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on Dec. 30, 2020.Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty ImagesVials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to administer to staff and residents at a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on Dec. 30, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published January 1, 2021 at 11:11am
Over 9 million COVID-19 vaccines have yet to be administered in the U.S since their initial distribution on Dec. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 12.4 million doses that have been distributed, only 2.8 million had been administered as of Wednesday morning, according to the CDC, far short of the 20 million that federal officials had hoped for by the end of 2020.

“We are far, far behind where we need to be,” New York City Health Committee chairman Mark Levine said, according to the New York Post. “We should be vaccinating 400,000 people a week.”

New York state has received over 680,000 doses of the vaccine and administered around 140,000, according to the CDC.

Similarly, California has received nearly 1.5 million vaccines and administered around 294,000, while Florida has administered about 177,000 of its 780,000 doses.

TRENDING: McConnell Introduces Bill Tying $2,000 COVID Payments to 2 Major Trump Priorities

The federal government tasked states and U.S. territories to establish a distribution plan and issued guidelines for possible plans.

The guidelines assumed distribution would be carried out in three stages, the first prioritizing certain groups like health care workers and high-risk individuals.

South Dakota and West Virginia have administered the most of their doses compared to other states.

Georgia and Kansas have each given fewer than 15 percent of their vaccinations.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Kaylee Greenlee
