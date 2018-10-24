SECTIONS
US Warns Russia May Be Employing Outer Space ‘Combat Laser System’

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:34am
The United States is warning suspicious activity by a Russian satellite signals that Moscow is working to weaponize space, including plans to deploy a “combat laser system,” with the aim of knocking out rival nations’ satellites.

In remarks at the United Nations on Tuesday, Yleem Poblete — the U.S. assistant secretary for arms control, verification, and compliance — raised the red flag about Russia, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“The United States is concerned with what appears as very abnormal behavior by this so-called ‘space apparatus inspector,'” Poblete said. “We do not know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify its mission. Moreover, Russian intentions with respect to this satellite are unclear.”

“It is also concerning in light of statements from senior Russian military officials that Russia’s Space Troops have taken delivery of a ‘combat laser system,'” she explained.

“Further, Russia claims to be developing missiles that can be launched from an aircraft mid-flight to destroy American satellites. To the United States, these developments are yet further proof that Russian military actions do not match their diplomatic rhetoric,” the State Department official said.

Poblete made it known the United States would not sit idly by as Russia makes aggressive moves in what has been called “final frontier.”

“While the United States would prefer that the space domain remain free of conflict, it will prepare to meet and overcome any challenges that arise,” Poblete said. “As Vice President Pence recently noted, ‘Our adversaries have transformed space into a warfighting domain already. And the United States will not shrink from this challenge.'”

Pence — who is spearheading the Trump administration’s initiative to revitalize the U.S. space program and establish a “Space Force” — promised during a speech at the National Defense University in Washington D.C. on Tuesday that the U.S. will “dominate” the space domain.

“But our Commander-in-Chief’s highest priority is the safety and security of the American people. And while the last administration too often failed to meet the growing security threats in space, President Trump has stated forcefully a truth that the leaders of the National Defense University have long understood: that space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea, and America will be as dominant there as we are here on Earth,” he said.

At a space summit hosted by The Washington Post on Tuesday, journalist Robert Costa asked the vice president if the establishment of a Space Force means the U.S. will be adding weapons to space.

“Well, what it means, Bob, is that we’re going to protect American interests in space,” Pence answered.

“I mean, to understand American defense today is to understand the interrelationship between our satellite technology and our aircraft, our ships at sea, submarines under the sea. Our warfighters on the ground regularly rely on information that is obtained, images that are captured, by satellite technology.”

“And so the first order of business is ensuring that the infrastructure of our satellite technology is protected,” he continued. “And the reality is, the more we look at our competitors in space — chiefly among them are China and Russia — we see the deployment of technologies by both of those countries — anti-satellite technologies.”

