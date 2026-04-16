Share
News
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.Dan Caine speaks as a map of the Strait of Hormuz is displayed during a media briefing Thursday at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.Dan Caine speaks as a map of the Strait of Hormuz is displayed during a media briefing Thursday at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

US Warns it Will 'Actively Pursue' Any Vessels Attempting to Aid Iran Outside of the Middle East

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2026 at 11:56am
Share

Ships that are on a mission to support Iran will face the full military might of the United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine said Thursday.

During a briefing, Caine said the blockade is an active operation, not a passive one.

“Let me be clear: This blockade applies to ALL ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,” Caine said in a video posted to X.

“The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters,” he said.

“In addition to this blockade, the joint force, through operations and activities in other areas of responsibility, like the Pacific area of responsibility … will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran. This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil,” he said.

Caine said that to date, 13 ships heading for Iran have turned around, according to The Hill.

“The captains of all these ships made the wise decision not to move transit or run this blockade,” Caine said. “So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around.”

“As we continue to hold this blockade at the order of the Secretary and the President, any vessel that fails to comply with our instructions will be dealt with accordingly,” Caine said.

Caine said that ships in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility “that left that area before we began the blockade” could also be stopped.

Caine said vessels are warned “do not attempt to breach the blockade. Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure, transiting to or from Iranian ports, turn around or prepare to be boarded. If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force.”

Related:
Iranian Economy on the Brink: US Blockade Leaves Country with Weeks of Oil Production Left

“If you do not comply with the blockade, we will use force,” Caine said.

During the briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said U.S. forces can quickly “make the transition” from the blockade to “major combat operations,” according to CBS News.

“We can make that transition again very quickly and even more powerfully than ever,” Hegseth said.


“At the direction of President Trump, the War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, never. We prefer to do it the nice way through a deal led by our great vice president and negotiating team, or we can do it the hard way,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NYC Rejects ICE Detainer for Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 4
Hunter Biden Is Currently Carrying Out a 'Ruse' to Dodge His Creditors: Report
US Considering $20 Billion Dollar Deal with Iran That Would End the War: Report
Acting ICE Director Leaving the Agency for the Private Sector
US Warns it Will 'Actively Pursue' Any Vessels Attempting to Aid Iran Outside of the Middle East
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation