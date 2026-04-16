US Warns it Will 'Actively Pursue' Any Vessels Attempting to Aid Iran Outside of the Middle East

Ships that are on a mission to support Iran will face the full military might of the United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine said Thursday.

During a briefing, Caine said the blockade is an active operation, not a passive one.

“Let me be clear: This blockade applies to ALL ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,” Caine said in a video posted to X.

“The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters,” he said.

.@thejointstaff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine: “Let me be clear: this blockade applies to ALL ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports. The U.S. action is a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will… pic.twitter.com/xGIclPQHmi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

“In addition to this blockade, the joint force, through operations and activities in other areas of responsibility, like the Pacific area of responsibility … will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran. This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil,” he said.

Caine said that to date, 13 ships heading for Iran have turned around, according to The Hill.

“The captains of all these ships made the wise decision not to move transit or run this blockade,” Caine said. “So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around.”

“As we continue to hold this blockade at the order of the Secretary and the President, any vessel that fails to comply with our instructions will be dealt with accordingly,” Caine said.

Caine said that ships in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility “that left that area before we began the blockade” could also be stopped.

Caine said vessels are warned “do not attempt to breach the blockade. Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure, transiting to or from Iranian ports, turn around or prepare to be boarded. If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force.”

“If you do not comply with the blockade, we will use force,” Caine said.

🚨 Gen. Caine: “I’d like to emphasize during this pause that the United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment’s notice.” pic.twitter.com/i60VgtAJrZ — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 16, 2026

During the briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said U.S. forces can quickly “make the transition” from the blockade to “major combat operations,” according to CBS News.

“We can make that transition again very quickly and even more powerfully than ever,” Hegseth said.

At Pentagon briefing, Hegseth invokes the Bible to say “our press are just like the Pharisees” and calls coverage of war “unpatriotic.” “Your politically motivated animus for President Trump nearly completely blinds you from the brilliance of our American warriors.” pic.twitter.com/NouHPdT74B — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 16, 2026



“At the direction of President Trump, the War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, never. We prefer to do it the nice way through a deal led by our great vice president and negotiating team, or we can do it the hard way,” he said.

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