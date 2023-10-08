If freeing up $6 billion of Iranian money, making it easier for them to divert other funds to terrorist organizations, wasn’t enough, it appears the Biden administration’s disastrous foreign policy decisions may be supplementing ammunition to terrorists like Hamas as well.

According to Newsweek, a high-ranking official in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed Israel’s concerns to the outlet about weapons from the U.S. and other Western nations provided to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Israel’s enemies, particularly the Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile system.

Even more shameful, The Israeli commander told Newsweek that U.S. small arms seized in Afghanistan have been observed being used by Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

In January, NBC reported that weapons left behind in Afghanistan during Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from the nation have been used to arm militants in Kashmir, India, in what NBC said experts call “just the start of the weapons’ global journey.”

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir told NBC that militants trying to annex Kashmir for Pakistan had never had access to M4s, M16s, and other U.S.-made arms and ammunition until the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The U.S. left approximately 7 billion worth of equipment and ammunition in Afghanistan, including “aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, military vehicles, weapons, communications equipment and other materials,” according to a report by CNN.

According to the report, nearly 42000 night vision, surveillance, “biometric and positioning equipment” were also left behind.

Additionally, 17,500 “pieces of explosive detection, electronic countermeasure, disposal and personal protective equipment,” also now have the potential of falling into the hands of Islamic militants, including Hamas.

What did the Biden administration think would happen when they left $7 billion in ammunition as a gift to Islamic terrorists?

Taliban fighters posing with US weapons in a base they just captured easily. This is what we spent a trillion dollars on! pic.twitter.com/OpWoKI66ur — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) August 14, 2021

Nancy Pelosi was asked about the tens of billions of dollars in equipment left behind for the Taliban. She says that “This is what happens when you withdraw.” pic.twitter.com/g9lipOTmdr — ⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021



Concerning weapons from the Ukraine war, the Israeli commander who spoke to Newsweek pointed out two distinct motivations driving the diversion of captured U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine. On one side, pro-Russian formations are inclined to transfer these weapons due to the close defense ties between Moscow and Tehran. The concern here is that these weapons may enhance Iran’s military capabilities, leveraging their existing alliance with Russia.

On the other side, pro-Ukrainian elements view arms smuggling as a lucrative opportunity.

The identified route of transfer, primarily through the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, amplifies Israel’s concerns.

The heightened risk of these weapons falling into the hands of hostile groups like Hezbollah and Hamas poses a serious threat to Israel’s security interests.

It’s possible Hamas was sold weapons from Ukraine as well, not just Afghanistan. And the US political class is now calling for military support of Israel as a result. Prior intervention begets future intervention. This is how blowback always works. https://t.co/EAuAbmue7P — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) October 8, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia believes Israel should track serial numbers to give us an idea of how many U.S. weapons, if any, are used against Israel by Hamas.

Greene posted, “We need to work with Israel to track serial numbers on any U.S. weapons used by Hamas against Israel. Did they come from Afghanistan? Did they come from Ukraine? Highly likely the answer is both.”

We need to work with Israel to track serial numbers on any U.S. weapons used by Hamas against Israel. Did they come from Afghanistan? Did they come from Ukraine? Highly likely the answer is both. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 8, 2023



It will take years to see and understand the implications of the Biden administration’s incompetence and malfeasance in its handling of Ukraine and Afghanistan if the media ever gives us the full picture. We have not even begun to scratch the surface.

The entire world will be paying for a very long time for the election of Joe Biden.

When will he be held accountable?

