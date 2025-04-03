The bravest people always suffer most for their courage, but history remembers them fondly, especially when they turn to God.

With that in mind, President Donald Trump’s common-sense Make America Great Again movement might have found its newest hero.

In an interview with Fox News published on Wednesday, 31-year-old women’s fencing athlete Stephanie Turner explained why, in a moment captured on video and made viral on the social media platform X, she chose to take a knee rather than compete against fellow athlete Redmond Sullivan, a man posing as a woman.

“I saw that I was going to be in a pool with Redmond, and from there I said, ‘OK, let’s do it. I’m going to take the knee,'” Turner recalled.

By taking a knee, the 31-year-old signaled her refusal to fence.

From a conservative perspective, what delicious irony! Imagine, the act of taking a knee, which self-righteous athletes like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick used during the singing of the National Anthem to showcase their wokeness, may now serve as an anti-woke gesture.

Turner described what happened next.

“Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual,'” she recalled.

“Redmond didn’t hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn’t understand what’s happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you,'” she continued.

Note Turner’s wonderful courage in referring to Redmond by his proper male pronouns.

Indeed, a clip of the incident went viral on X. One could not hear much audio, but the initial exchange between the athletes appeared as respectful as Turner described.

As of Thursday afternoon, the clip had more than 334,000 views.

Woman immediately disqualified and expelled from a @USAFencing event after refusing to face a male opponent. This type of protest needs to be mirrored by female athletes at scale. By agreeing to compete, you tacitly accept the absurd premise.pic.twitter.com/uAoM3UlzWm — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 2, 2025

No one, however, should break into a rendition of “Kumbaya.” After all, this moment had nothing to do with harmony. This was about the power of transgender ideologues to impose their will.

“Redmond says to me, ‘Well you know, there is a member on the board of directors here who supports me, and there is a policy that acknowledges me as a woman, so I am allowed to fence, and you will get blackcarded,’ and I said, ‘I know,'” Turner said.

Indeed, the video above showed Redmond towering over Turner and making demonstrative hand gestures before walking away.

Then, Turner reluctantly signed a document acknowledging the black card, which formally expelled her from the tournament. Officials escorted her out of the venue.

Turner, however, remained resolute, confident in a higher purpose.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to give it to God. If this person shows up to my event and is on my script, then I would take a knee, and that would be God’s will,'” she said.

Of course, she also recognizes that the cowards around her might punish her for her stance.

“It will probably, at least for a moment, destroy my life. I don’t think that it’s going to be easy for me from now on going to fencing tournaments. I don’t think it’s going to be easy for me at practice. It’s very hard for me to do this,” she said.

Nonetheless, the lifelong Democrat Turner has plenty of support in Trump’s new Republican Party.

“I voted red down the ticket this year,” she said. “It was like waking up to the lies of the mainstream media. … Just to watch so many of my friends have this glassy-eyed look while just defending this policy because their brains cannot manage the possibility that their party or their position has been wrong on this, and perhaps this isn’t a civil rights movement, and they have been misled.”

In short, Turner’s courage alone will earn her both hatred and admiration. That courage, when coupled with such thoughtful public remarks in defense of her action, could someday elevate her to a women’s sports advocate on par with former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and others.

Meanwhile, Democrats have shown few signs of giving up their commitment to transgender madness. Until they do, we need all the heroes we can get.

