Share
News
Sports
Matt Boldy of Team United States celebrates during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Matt Boldy of Team United States celebrates during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Elsa / Getty Images)

USA Men's Hockey Wins First Gold Medal Since 1980 'Miracle on Ice'

 By Jack Davis  February 22, 2026 at 12:28pm
Share

Forty-six years to the day from America’s “Miracle on Ice,” USA hockey brought home a Winter Olympics gold medal.

The 2-1 overtime victory of Canada on Sunday came after the American women’s hockey team also won a gold medal, according to USA Today. The men’s hockey gold was the first for America since the Feb. 22, 1980,win over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Winter Games.

The win came in overtime as Jack Hughes scored, sending the arena into an uproar.

U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 of 42 shots on goal.

“Unbelievable game, unreal game by our team,” Hughes said, according to NBC.

“Ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American Hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but we’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans,” he said.

Although Hughes was gap-toothed from a late game hit, he was all smiles.

“Hellebuyck, he was our best player tonight, by mile,” Hughes said. “USA Hockey brotherhood means so much. Look at these guys. We’re such a team.”

Related:
US Men's Hockey Team Arrives in DC in Patriotic Style Ahead of Trump's State of the Union

“USA, Canada. That’s such a good game,” Hughes said. “They have so many great players. We’re a great team. That’s exactly how we wanted to go. We wanted to go through Canada and beat them. It couldn’t win either way tonight, but that’s number one for the Americans.”


Team USA remembered its fallen. The jersey worn by the late Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey was brought onto the ice. Gaudreau, was killed, along with his brother, Matthew, in a DWI case in 2024.

The game came with political reverberations, as noted by CNN.

“You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game,” former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau wrote last year after Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off over the U.S. in overtime.

On Sunday, a White House post to X showed a bald eagle pinning a Canada goose to the ice.

“Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Rubio Says U.S. Involvement in Iran Was Triggered by Israeli Attack Plans: 'We Were Not Going to Sit There'
Somali Man With Knives in Each Hand Reportedly Tried to Invade Child Nursery, Was Repelled, Then Stabbed Two People Before Fleeing Police
BREAKING: Israel Has Reportedly Attacked Tehran Mehrabad Airport as 'Operation Epic Fury' Continues
Statue That Was Taken Down During Woke Witch Hunts of 2020 Has Been Restored - Victory for Police, Texas, and America
Lindsey Graham Says Cuba Will Be the Next Domino to Fall: 'Their Days Are Numbered'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation