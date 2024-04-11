Share
Commentary

USA Today Changes Trump Headline Shortly After Getting Chewed Out by the Biden Campaign

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 11, 2024 at 4:40pm
Share

National newspaper chain USA Today made itself seem like it is colluding with the Biden campaign by changing a headline after the Biden campaign complained about the paper’s coverage of Trump’s policy stance on abortion.

Seeming to prove its bias, the paper changed its headline after the Biden-Harris campaign accused the paper of writing an “egregiously false” title.

The complaints came in during a news conference held on Monday by Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, deputy communications director Brooke Goren, and pro-abortion advocate Kaitlyn Kash to rail about the coverage of Trump’s recent announcement of his position on abortion, Fox News reported.

Trump made several statements about abortion, emphasizing his support of in vitro fertilization and maintaining that the states must take the lead in abortion rules. But he insisted that there should not be a single, national rule on the procedure.

For its part, USA Today initially titled its story, “The will of the people’: Trump opposes national abortion ban; says states should decide.”

Trending:
GOP Rep Moves to Institute Death Penalty for Child Sex Abusers: 'Let's See Who Tries to Protect Pedophiles'

During the news conference, the Biden flacks blasted Trump, insisted he is “responsible for the nightmare” that women are facing on abortion, and added, “One particularly egregiously false headline even said Trump, quote, ‘opposes a national abortion ban and will leave it up to the will of the people,'” Mediaite reported.

The president’s operatives also said that “Trump kept his word to overturn Roe in his last term, and he will not rest until he has banned abortion across the entire country. Period.”

Then they attacked the media for somehow giving Trump preferential treatment, adding, “We all know this and the coverage needs to reflect it,” and slammed the media for what Biden’s campaign claims is soft-pedaled headlines, one of which was that from USA Today.

Consequently, in the seven hours after the paper published its article, USA Today changed its headline. It now reads, “Donald Trump says states should decide abortion policy, avoids talk of a national ban.”

And, as Mediaite noted, the article bears no notation that the headline was altered, nor did the paper explain why it altered it on the story.

The paper told Fox News that it makes decisions such as this all the time and that headline changes are “not uncommon.”

“Our mission is to report the facts as accurately as possible,” a statement from USA Today insisted.

“As part of our routine editorial process with breaking news, headline updates are not uncommon. In this instance, the headline was updated to more precisely reflect the story,” the paper told Fox News.

Related:
Watch: Anti-Trump John Bolton Tells CNN He Won't Vote Trump or Biden, Reveals Name He Voted for in 2020 Who'll Be His Pick Now

But coming so quickly — only hours, even — after the Biden campaign complained, the quick change of the headline certainly makes the paper look like it is taking orders from the Democrat candidate for president.

The Biden campaign’s claim that the media gives Donald Trump preferential treatment is entirely laughable.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

And USA Today’s act of jumping right up to kowtow to the campaign’s demands makes that all too obvious.

It’s no wonder most Americans think the media is biased. And what better example can there be of the media’s bias to the left than this incident?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




USA Today Changes Trump Headline Shortly After Getting Chewed Out by the Biden Campaign
Museum Employee Fired After Strange Discovery Near Work of Legendary Artists
Trump Helps Defeat Controversial Spying Law, Handing Speaker Mike Johnson a Big Loss
Woman Pleads Guilty After Husband's Hidden Cameras Catch Her Pouring Something Into His Coffee
Country Star Could Face 6 Years in Prison After Getting Slapped with Felony Charges, According to Legal Expert
See more...

Conversation