USA Today Forced to Issue Fact-Check Correction After Insulting Gold Star Families, Covering for Biden

USA Today was forced to issue a correction over one of its own fact checks Thursday after the left-wing paper claimed President Joe Biden did not look at his watch when meeting with Gold Star families earlier this week.

The so-called fact-checking industry already lost all credibility after the establishment media showed the American people its hand leading up to and throughout the term of former President Donald Trump. After Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan got 13 American service members killed last week in Afghanistan, the industry is officially a joke.

When multiple parents, siblings and significant others met Biden at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to greet the remains of their loved ones, many accused the Democrat of being insensitive and distant — and of making the event about himself.

Biden was also filmed looking at his watch while the fallen came home.

Biden appears to check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/oMsBefnmfS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2021

Parents of those lost said Biden looked at his watch numerous times during one of the most difficult moments of their life. Naturally, once accounts of Biden’s callous disregard for troops and their families went viral, the fact-checkers stepped in to protect him. USA Today attempted to correct the record by gaslighting people into not believing their own eyes, or into turning against people who did nothing but give to this country.

“Fact check: Biden honored service members killed in Kabul, checked watch only after ceremony,” USA Today’s headline read.

New fact check: A viral photo makes it look like President Biden checked his watch during a ceremony honoring U.S. service members killed in Kabul. But that’s misleading. https://t.co/F6bjQFYVbC — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 1, 2021

“The full video of the dignified transfer ceremony shows Biden honored each of the fallen U.S. service members. He appeared to check his watch after the ceremony ended,” fact-checker Daniel Funke claimed. “On Aug. 26, 11 Marines, one Navy hospital corpsman and an Army soldier were killed in bombings and gunfire at Hamid Karzai International Airport. ISIS-K, an Islamic State affiliate group in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed at least 169 Afghans.”

“Biden has taken heat from all sides for the chaotic evacuation of U.S. troops, citizens and allies from Afghanistan. But the claim that he checked his watch instead of honoring the fallen service members is wrong.”

The above quotes from USA Today were taken from an archive from the original story before the last quote was edited. That quote’s context has now been updated to reflect that an internet “meme” about Biden’s disregard for Gold Star families was what was “missing context.”

The post also now includes a correction.

“Corrections & Clarifications: This story was updated Sept. 2 to note that Biden checked his watch multiple times at the dignified transfer event, including during the ceremony itself. The rating on this claim has been changed from partly false to missing context,” a note at the beginning of the article reads.

This correction from USA Today is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/r9ooEtbo9F — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2021

What a humiliating defeat for partisan reporters everywhere who purport to be an ombudsman for information. They’re liars, and we know they’re liars. They know that we know they’re liars.

Still, they continue to lie.

In this instance, the lie was so big that USA Today’s fact check required a fact check of its own. This is why rational people don’t trust the establishment media.

Biden got heroic young Americans killed in Afghanistan, and his reported behavior at Dover compounded the loss for multiple families who spoke out about it.

Both Gold Star Fathers say they saw Biden repeatedly checking his watch during the Dignified Transfer Ceremony and one of them says it was “the most disrespectful thing” he has “ever seen”. pic.twitter.com/XcrZOntqS8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2021

Rather than side with Gold Star families, or at least attempt to find the truth, Funke attempted to smear these grieving people as liars. His only apology came via a succinct tweet that lacked any genuine tone of remorse.

“As many of you already know, this story has been corrected. Biden checked his watch multiple times during the ceremony. I regret the error,” Funke wrote.

As many of you already know, this story has been corrected. Biden checked his watch multiple times during the ceremony. I regret the error. https://t.co/F6bjQFYVbC — Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) September 3, 2021

How abhorrent.

In their moment of grief, people who gave sons, daughters, brothers and sisters for this country were disrespected by Biden, who reportedly only wanted to talk about his late son Beau, who died from cancer in 2015.

Then the establishment media, like clockwork, stepped in to attack them in an attempt to protect Biden from himself.

