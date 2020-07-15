USA Today was forced to issue a begrudging clarification after claiming T-shirts sold by the Trump campaign were similar to Nazi propaganda.

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

The newspaper had run what it labeled as a “fact check” piece on July 11 investigating whether the Trump campaign’s T-shirt design was similar to that of an eagle used in Nazi propaganda.

What it found was that there were voices online willing to say that this was so.

One of the Twitter users making the claim was the Lincoln Project, the work of a collection of anti-Trump Republicans:

Even before the story was published, USA Today was told that the idea of an eagle — a common symbol of America since the Great Seal of the United States was adopted in 1782 — being rooted in Nazism was absurd.

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds,” said Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

But USA Today ruled otherwise:

The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol Our ruling: True https://t.co/3eCiYdgQvK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

That sent Twitter howling. While others derided the newspaper, Donald Trump Jr. noted that the eagle is part of the symbolic imagery of the post of Speaker of the House.

*Worth noting the eagle is a longtime symbol of the US too. Media: But let’s all go ahead and make the 3rd reich references because anyone we don’t like is literally Hitler! Now please check Nancy Pelosi’s page for the same symbol. I’m sure you’ll find it appalling. Pic below https://t.co/vi5i9hTg8h pic.twitter.com/mLWHB4d6S2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 12, 2020

USA Today was accused of being morons and that claim is true. Worth noting, USA Today’s daily paper can be really good bird cage liner and make a good puppy potty training pad in a pinch. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 12, 2020

The claim at the beginning of the article does not even match the claim in the ruling. This is just horribly done. Delete this whole article. https://t.co/45jpenvEpO pic.twitter.com/cjt5wqyR3t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2020

The Eagle has stood for American freedom since 1782. If they’re going to remark on symbolism, how about this? pic.twitter.com/HPBuZL8JHm — Agent Mouse 🐭 (@creepymouse) July 12, 2020

Clarification: The eagle is a longtime US symbol that many Democrats have used but now that Trump used it note that the Nazis also used it. For context, you ate breakfast today? Well, Hitler also ate breakfast. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 12, 2020

Eventually the howling response reached the offices of USA Today, revised its “true” ruling to “inconclusive.”

