SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

USA Today Forced To Issue Major 'Clarification' After Fact Check Tries To Tie Trump to Hitler

By Jack Davis
Published July 15, 2020 at 9:43am
P Share Print

USA Today was forced to issue a begrudging clarification after claiming T-shirts sold by the Trump campaign were similar to Nazi propaganda.

The newspaper had run what it labeled as a “fact check” piece on July 11 investigating whether the Trump campaign’s T-shirt design was similar to that of an eagle used in Nazi propaganda.

What it found was that there were voices online willing to say that this was so.

TRENDING: Look on MSNBC Host's Face Is Priceless as Experts Unanimously Agree US Should Reopen Schools

One of the Twitter users making the claim was the Lincoln Project, the work of a collection of anti-Trump Republicans:

Even before the story was published, USA Today was told that the idea of an eagle — a common symbol of America since the Great Seal of the United States was adopted in 1782 — being rooted in Nazism was absurd.

Will the media compromise its integrity to attack Trump?

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds,” said Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

But USA Today ruled otherwise:

That sent Twitter howling. While others derided the newspaper, Donald Trump Jr. noted that the eagle is part of the symbolic imagery of the post of Speaker of the House.

RELATED: TWJ Interviews Roger Stone: ‘I Have Been Treated Differently’ by the American Judicial System

Eventually the howling response reached the offices of USA Today, revised its “true” ruling to “inconclusive.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Police Union Building Torched as Portland Riots Stretch Into 52nd Day
Missouri Governor Will Consider Pardon if Viral Gun-Toting Couple Face Charges
Oregon Files Suit Against DHS as Federal Troops Attempt To Restore Law and Order
Second Historic Cathedral Engulfed in Flames, Arson Now Suspected
Virginia Drops Criminal Charges Against Pastor for Holding Church Service
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×