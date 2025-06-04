USA Today Gets Massive Backlash for 'Propaganda' Article That Puts 'Unbelievable' Spin on Terror Attack

Leave it to the establishment media to sympathize with illegal immigrants rather than victims of terrorism.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, USA Today posted a story profiling Habiba Soliman, daughter of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national and illegal immigrant who faces federal hate crime charges and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with Sunday’s terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, where the elder Soliman allegedly threw incendiary devices into a crowd of people marching peacefully in honor of kidnapped Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October of 2023.

Understandably, the outlet’s sympathetic profile drew the ire of social media users who denounced USA Today for its “unbelievable” piece of “propaganda.”

During the attack, the suspect allegedly made his political motives clear by yelling “Free Palestine!”

True to form, of course, the establishment media initially avoided calling the incident a pro-Palestinian terror attack on Jews.

President Donald Trump, however, pulled no punches.

First, Trump rightly blamed the attack on former President Joe Biden’s open border. After all, the suspect had overstayed his visa.

Then, on Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that immigration officials had also taken Soliman’s family into custody. The entire family, in the country illegally, now faces the prospect of deportation.

Hence USA Today’s profile of Habiba Soliman, a scholarship winner who dreamt of a “future medical career” in America.

The younger Soliman’s alleged merit notwithstanding, USA Today showed ghastly judgment by profiling an illegal immigrant and alleged terrorist’s daughter.

In fact, X users seldom agree on anything, but they agreed on that much.

Boulder suspect’s daughter dreamed of studying medicine. Now she faces deportation. https://t.co/UrQnKvEzYw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2025

This piece of propaganda was written by @mchael_mchael. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 4, 2025

Possibly due to the backlash, USA Today has added a note at the top of the story, saying the report “has been recast and updated with new information.”

Early in the new version of the story, it mentions the serious injuries suffered by victims of the attack and explains that Soliman “told investigators he planned the attack for a year – but had waited for his daughter, Habiba Soliman, to graduate high school.”

The story described Soliman’s wife and children as “his latest victims.”

Many users wondered why the outlet chose to focus on the suspect’s daughter rather than the victims’ children.

Any blame for the illegal immigrant terrorist who lit Jewish Americans on fire? She is not the victim here. https://t.co/bJ5Wu0Q0mv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

Did I miss the USA Today article about the Boulder victim’s children’s dreams? pic.twitter.com/24aigUF2rk — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 4, 2025

It’s quite insane how the media cares more about terrorists and their families than about the actual victims.

But that’s just Leftism for u. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) June 4, 2025

Y’know…you’re not required to be this awful. I know it may seem that way, based on the general practices of your fellow journos, but you really could be less awful if you wanted. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 4, 2025

Indeed, rarely do the comments on an X post appear unanimous. But I scrolled past dozens and dozens of comments without finding a single user who defended USA Today.

Congratulations to the establishment media on uniting Americans in collective disgust at your propaganda!

