Terror attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, left, is seen in a photo provided by the Boulder Police Department, left. Bouquets of flowers, right, stand along a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside of a courthouse in Boulder, Colorado, Tuesday.
USA Today Gets Massive Backlash for 'Propaganda' Article That Puts 'Unbelievable' Spin on Terror Attack

 By Michael Schwarz  June 4, 2025 at 12:45pm
Leave it to the establishment media to sympathize with illegal immigrants rather than victims of terrorism.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, USA Today posted a story profiling Habiba Soliman, daughter of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national and illegal immigrant who faces federal hate crime charges and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with Sunday’s terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, where the elder Soliman allegedly threw incendiary devices into a crowd of people marching peacefully in honor of kidnapped Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October of 2023.

Understandably, the outlet’s sympathetic profile drew the ire of social media users who denounced USA Today for its “unbelievable” piece of “propaganda.”

During the attack, the suspect allegedly made his political motives clear by yelling “Free Palestine!

True to form, of course, the establishment media initially avoided calling the incident a pro-Palestinian terror attack on Jews.

President Donald Trump, however, pulled no punches.

First, Trump rightly blamed the attack on former President Joe Biden’s open border. After all, the suspect had overstayed his visa.

Then, on Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that immigration officials had also taken Soliman’s family into custody. The entire family, in the country illegally, now faces the prospect of deportation.

Should Mohamed Soliman’s family be deported?

Hence USA Today’s profile of Habiba Soliman, a scholarship winner who dreamt of a “future medical career” in America.

The younger Soliman’s alleged merit notwithstanding, USA Today showed ghastly judgment by profiling an illegal immigrant and alleged terrorist’s daughter.

In fact, X users seldom agree on anything, but they agreed on that much.

Possibly due to the backlash, USA Today has added a note at the top of the story, saying the report “has been recast and updated with new information.”

Early in the new version of the story, it mentions the serious injuries suffered by victims of the attack and explains that Soliman “told investigators he planned the attack for a year – but had waited for his daughter, Habiba Soliman, to graduate high school.”

The story described Soliman’s wife and children as “his latest victims.”

Many users wondered why the outlet chose to focus on the suspect’s daughter rather than the victims’ children.

Indeed, rarely do the comments on an X post appear unanimous. But I scrolled past dozens and dozens of comments without finding a single user who defended USA Today.

Congratulations to the establishment media on uniting Americans in collective disgust at your propaganda!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
