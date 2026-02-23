Share
News
Gold medalist Team United States pose after the medal ceremony for the Ice Hockey Women following the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy.
Gold medalist Team United States pose after the medal ceremony for the Ice Hockey Women following the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

USA Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's State of the Union Invitation

 By Randy DeSoto  February 23, 2026 at 4:51pm
Share

The gold medal U.S. women’s hockey team declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The announcement came a day after Trump invited the men’s hockey team during a call after their win over Canada to take the gold.

The president said they could also come to the White House on Wednesday, but Trump noted that would be inviting the women’s team as well.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached,” he joked, which drew laughter from the men’s hockey team.

In other words, Trump was saying that he needed to be even-handed, even as he congratulated them in their 2-1 overtime win, which incidentally was the same margin the women had over Canada.

A USA Hockey representative said in a statement on behalf of the women’s team, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” according to NBC News.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the representative added. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The women’s hockey victory came on Thursday, while the men won on Sunday.

Related:
US Men's Hockey Team Arrives in DC in Patriotic Style Ahead of Trump's State of the Union

The men’s team arrived back in Miami on Monday afternoon, marking a change of plans due to the blizzard conditions in New York City.

This year was the first time Team USA won both the men’s and women’s gold at the same Olympics.

The men’s victory came on the 46th anniversary, to the day, of the USA men’s “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, the last time the men’s team took home the gold.

The triumph also came on George Washington’s birthday, during the 250th celebration of the independence of the United States, no less.

The women previously won gold in 2018 and 1998.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Poll: America's Support for Israel Plunges as More Independents and Democrats Sympathize with Palestinians
'The Earth Shook': Geologists Say They Have Confirmed Earthquake Around Time Of Jesus' Death as Quoted in Scripture
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Mamdani Touts 'Productive' White House Meeting with President Trump on Social Media
Media Accuse Trump of Belittling Female Athletes - Remember, He Pressured the Olympics to Protect Women's Sports
CBS News Confirms Trump's Claim About America's Murder Rate 'Seeing Largest Decline in Recorded History' Last Year
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation