USA Women's Hockey Team Declines Trump's State of the Union Invitation

The gold medal U.S. women’s hockey team declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The announcement came a day after Trump invited the men’s hockey team during a call after their win over Canada to take the gold.

The president said they could also come to the White House on Wednesday, but Trump noted that would be inviting the women’s team as well.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached,” he joked, which drew laughter from the men’s hockey team.

Donald Trump joked about the Olympic women’s hockey team during a phone call with the USA men’s team. After the men’s team won the gold medal against Canada on Sunday (22 February), FBI director Kash Patel joined the celebrations in their locker room, calling the president to… pic.twitter.com/IhDj8PUkk3 — The Independent (@Independent) February 23, 2026

In other words, Trump was saying that he needed to be even-handed, even as he congratulated them in their 2-1 overtime win, which incidentally was the same margin the women had over Canada.

A USA Hockey representative said in a statement on behalf of the women’s team, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” according to NBC News.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the representative added. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The women’s hockey victory came on Thursday, while the men won on Sunday.

🚨 BREAKING: The USA Men’s Hockey team just got a HUGE PATRIOT WELCOME after landing in Miami People are LINED UP to congratulate the gold medal winners over Canada! The flight was originally set for NYC, but the blizzard forced them to Florida ☀️ WELCOME HOME, PATRIOTS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PTwLf87Qdl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 23, 2026

The men’s team arrived back in Miami on Monday afternoon, marking a change of plans due to the blizzard conditions in New York City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (#MDFR) was honored to welcome the United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Team back home at Miami International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute, celebrating the team’s historic gold medal victory at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.… pic.twitter.com/M29eWGMED0 — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 23, 2026

This year was the first time Team USA won both the men’s and women’s gold at the same Olympics.

For the first time in Olympic history, Team USA won the gold medal in both men’s and women’s hockey in the same year 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9eVOGmTmZC — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 22, 2026

The men’s victory came on the 46th anniversary, to the day, of the USA men’s “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, the last time the men’s team took home the gold.

🇺🇸 ABSOLUTE DESTINY! 🇺🇸 The USA Men’s Hockey Team won the Olympic Gold Medal on – the 46th Anniversary of the 1980 Miracle on Ice – George Washington’s 294th Birthday – and during America’s 250th Birthday yearpic.twitter.com/z0mvFqDXlq — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 22, 2026

The triumph also came on George Washington’s birthday, during the 250th celebration of the independence of the United States, no less.

The women previously won gold in 2018 and 1998.

