USAID Helped Dems Steal 2020 Election by Funding Wuhan Lab That Created COVID, the Ultimate Excuse for Illegal Election Tampering

As the U.S. Agency for International Development comes under scrutiny for what it’s been spending your money on — something it hasn’t been very forthcoming about before President Donald Trump’s administration made it one of the first targets of its Department of Government Efficiency downsizing initiative — the agency has come under fire for a whole lot of largesse that supported progressive, Democrat causes.

From the small but inexplicable ($32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru) to the larger and more problematic (funding a supposedly independent journalistic non-profit referenced by a CIA analyst whistleblower responsible for catalyzing the first Trump impeachment as a reason to suspect the president of wrongdoing), USAID has had its fingers in plenty of pies it shouldn’t have.

However, what if I told you that USAID played a part in the catastrophic pandemic that helped the Democrats dramatically (and illegally) overhaul election laws — and thus, it could be said, helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden?

I know, I know: I sound a bit like a slightly unbalanced Morpheus handing Neo the red pill. Breadcrumb it all back, however, and it begins to make a lot more sense than you’d think.

On Jan. 25, the Central Intelligence Agency announced that it believed the COVID-19 virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While they asserted this with “low confidence,” according to The Wall Street Journal, it was a major shift for an agency that had long refused to take a position in the matter, particularly when most U.S. intelligence agencies favored a natural origin.

The CIA now believes, however, “that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting.”

This comes as a surprise to virtually no one with a functioning brain. The virus most closely related to SARS-CoV-2 was not found naturally near Wuhan, nor was any original host animal found, nor were any bats — the source of that family of coronaviruses — ever found being sold at the wet market supposedly responsible for the outbreak.

There was, meanwhile, an institute of virology hundreds of meters from where the outbreak began. There were numerous safety issues documented there and public evidence of a mishap there in October of 2019, around the time when scientists believe the virus would have begun to spread.

While this can’t be said to be dispositive for a lab leak, the balance of the evidence is pretty clear — and despite their best efforts, even the Chinese Communist Party can’t come up with a plausible theory regarding animal-to-human transfer five years in.

To make matters worse, the research being done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was — despite Anthony Fauci’s verbal prestidigitations in denying it — so-called “gain of function” research, which is to say it took viruses (in this case, bat coronaviruses), and looked at ways they could become more transmissible or deadly.

This was done at a research facility where, again, security concerns existed going as far back as 2009. (No, I’m not missing a one somewhere in that number.)

One of the most controversial aspects of the research going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was that some of it was done by EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. non-governmental organization which received millions grants from the government for, among other things, a program known as “PREDICT.”

And here’s where that darned red pill begins to take hold.

From EcoHealth’s website: “In an effort to identify and respond to new zoonotic diseases before they spread to humans, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) established its Emerging Pandemic Threats (EPT) program. The EPT program consists of four projects: PREDICT, RESPOND, IDENTIFY, and PREVENT. The PREDICT project seeks to identify new emerging infectious diseases that could become a threat to human health. PREDICT partners locate their research in geographic ‘hotspots’ and focus on wildlife that are most likely to carry zoonotic diseases – animals such as bats, rodents, and nonhuman primates.” [Emphasis ours.]

Not only that, documents show that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases knew about both the bat coronavirus gain of function research EcoHealth Alliance was doing and the safety risks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

USAID and the U.S. government continued to fund their work. And while there’s no evidence that EcoHealth Alliance specifically worked on the virus that intelligence services now believe leaked from the lab. What is known is that USAID continued the spigot of funding and refused to raise alarms publicly about the WIV.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump was riding a strong economy and, despite the aforementioned impeachment over Ukraine funding (which seems positively quaint now), seemed in good shape to win re-election.

All of a sudden, he was taking the blame for both not shutting the country down hard enough and for the economic effects of a country shut down pretty darn hard.

Any mention of the “China virus” — as to emphasize its origins and curious fact it had originated from the same city where it just so happened bat coronaviruses were studied at a major research facility — was deemed to be racist and downplaying the origins of the virus, which we were told ad nauseam were completely, totally, absolutely the result of natural spillover from bats. Shut your trap about that pesky WIV, or EcoHealth Alliance — you conspiracy theorist!

Election rules were changed en masse, often illegally. Mail-in voting became the norm. Soon, low-information voters were being served ballots on a platter at the same time they were being told their president was a quack who believed injecting bleach into your veins would kill the virus. (As opposed to the very scientific prophylactic of wearing flimsy disposable masks, which would absolutely stop things if you just wore like six of them, and put on a face-shield, too.)

And, who would have thought: Joe Biden won! Fair and square, too — no thumbs on the scale, nosiree. The Freest and Fairest Election Ever™.

Mind you, Biden was clearly unable to do the job mentally when he was elected, just as much as he was when he was kicked to the curb for Kamala Harris last summer. The media certainly helped him over the finish line with that. He did no better on containing COVID — and arguably did far worse — than Donald Trump did. The national press covered for that, too.

That doesn’t erase the fact that a very predictable lab leak from an institution which received USAID funding through EcoHealth Alliance upended the 2020 election and allowed all of this to happen. Trump took all the blame, including for not discounting the lab-leak theory.

Meanwhile, a phalanx of U.S. government organizations — USAID among them — washed their hands of the responsibility of not just facilitating gain of function research, but doing it at an institution they should have blown the whistle on a decade prior. They shut up and pointed their fingers at the president, then propped up a senescent puppet.

No, that’s not stuffing the ballot boxes or hacking voting machines or any crazy notion like that. It’s stealing an election the good ol’ fashioned way: by massive deceit. And it was all subsidized by your tax dollars.

We’re now being told to swallow the blue pill: USAID, the Democrats tell us, is nothing more than an aid organization helping the poorest of the poor lift themselves out of destitution. EcoHealth Alliance? Wuhan Institute of Virology? What are those? Crazy talk.

Or, swallow that red pill and realize that, far from its original mission, USAID has become a taxpayer-to-NGO money transfer service that played a role — and however small or large you want to believe that role is, it’s still a role — in creating the conditions for upending the 2020 election, among other outrages.

Your dollars, your choice, America. I’d like to think you deserve the truth.

