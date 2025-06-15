Share
News
The Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C.
The Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. (Douglas Rissing / Getty Images)

USAID Official and Three Others Plead Guilty After Decade-Long, Half-Billion Dollar Bribery Scheme Falls Apart

 By Joe Saunders  June 15, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

An official with a government agency that President Donald Trump targeted for elimination has pleaded guilty, along with three businessmen, to being part of a decade-long bribery scheme that involved more than $500 million in taxpayer money, the Justice Department has announced.

In a news release published Thursday, the DOJ said Roderick Watson, 57, a contracting officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, steered contracting work to specific companies in return for bribes.

The payments, according to the release, included “cash, laptops, thousands of dollars in tickets to a suite at an NBA game, a country club wedding, downpayments on two residential mortgages, cellular phones, and jobs for relatives.”

And, as The Daily Wire noted, it was all possible because of Small Business Administration “set-aside” programs that give federal contracting preferences to businesses owned by minorities and women.

The three businessmen involved in the long-term scheme were identified in the release as Walter Barnes, 46, of Potomac, Maryland; Darryl Britt, 64, of Myakka City, Florida; and Paul Young, 62, of Columbia, Maryland.

Watson has pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, according to the release. Barnes, Britt, and Young have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official, according to the news release. Each of the four faces a maximum prison term of five years.

“The defendants sought to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers through bribery and fraud,” Matthew Galeotti, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in the release.

“Those who engage in bribery schemes to exploit the U.S. Small Business Administration’s vital economic programs for small businesses — whether individuals or corporations acting through them — will be held to account.”

According to the news release, Watson’s actions in exchange for the bribes included recommending the other men’s companies to “other USAID decisionmakers for non-competitive contract awards, disclosing sensitive procurement information during the competitive bidding process, providing positive performance evaluations to a government agency, and approving decisions on the contracts, such as increased funding and a security clearance.”

“Watson exploited his position at USAID to line his pockets with bribes in exchange for more than $550 million in contracts. While he helped three company owners and presidents bypass the fair bidding process, he was showered with cash and lavish gifts,” Guy Ficco, chief of the IRS Criminal Investigation, said in the release.

Is there more undiscovered major fraud related to USAID?

The U.S. Agency for International Development was a top target of the new Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency shortly after Trump took office on Jan. 20.

By early February, Trump and DOGE, then headed by billionaire Elon Musk, had widely publicized the kind of projects USAID saw fit to spend taxpayer money on, such as a transgender opera in Colombia, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it, and various “diversity, equity, and inclusion” efforts around the world.

In addition to placing USAID under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department, Trump moved to slash more than $8 billion from the agency’s budget, along with starving other favorites of the left, such as NPR and PBS.

While Trump’s high-profile efforts to reform or get rid of USAID sparked plenty of angst inside the liberal bubble of the Beltway, the administration stood more than firm in its public position.

Related:
Disgraced Dem Denied Bail by Judge as He Continues to Fight for His Political Life

The fact that a USAID official and three others have pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme, and that the scheme directly involved “set-aside” programs aimed at helping minority businesses, isn’t going to make the agency or its defenders look any better.

“Their scheme violated the public trust by corrupting the federal government’s procurement process,” Galeotti said in the release.

“Anybody who cares about good and effective government should be concerned about the waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies, including USAID.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Press Sues the Police After What Allegedly Unfolded During Los Angeles Anti-ICE Riots
2020 Election Fraud Bombshell: Patel Discovers Suppressed FBI Docs Claiming China Fake ID, Mail-in Voting Plot to Elect Biden
USAID Official and Three Others Plead Guilty After Decade-Long, Half-Billion Dollar Bribery Scheme Falls Apart
After Marines Detain First Civilian in Los Angeles, US Northern Command Confirms Their Authority
What Was He Doing? Feds Grab Viral LA Riot Deliveryman
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation