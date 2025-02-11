What the USAID Scandal Means to Everday Americans

Elon Musk is now the main target of the deep state. They want to end him before he exposes their secrets. One such secret is that, for years, the deep state has been building systems like the one at USAID.

These shell pseudo-agencies get your tax dollars for seemingly harmless and necessary things like feeding people and giving medicine to those who have no access to it. So, on the outside, these entities look like they are doing a real humanitarian service to poor people.

Who wouldn’t want to help them, right?

However, on the inside, the goal is to pay as many people as possible off, with the most amount of money possible without getting caught. The difficult part is knowing how much money can be used for payoffs.

As with all organisms, USAID’s number one goal is to survive. For years, we conservatives have joked about the government spending hundreds of dollars for one hammer.

In recent times these are too easy to catch, so organizations like the USAID were used as a parking place for money. This shell game was very easy to keep up for a long time as no one either had enough power or enough guts to go after them.

Now, however, with Trump in office, the balance of power has changed. The stars have finally aligned and now the one with the necessary power, Trump has the desire to take this money (which should have never been collected by the government in the first place) to be used for what it was intended for: running the government and paying off U.S. debt.

(As an aside, if Trump were to make a dent in the national debt, it would be his greatest achievement.)

Now that there is a leader like Trump at the helm, the crazy government spending we once only heard rumors about has come starkly into view.

But Trump couldn’t have done this all alone. Now entering the scene, “Billionaire number two” Elon Musk. He understands where the money goes in a company (from running X, Tesla, SpaceX, or any of his other companies) and what needs to be done to make it functional.

With Rubio as acting director of US AID, things are happening. Spending is being cut. Problematic employees are being laid off. And the deep state is petrified.

Ask yourself: Why is the media caterwauling about this? The answer comes into focus.

Remember how they asked Musk “How are you firing all these Twitter employees without impacting the company’s day-to-day operations?”

Musk’s answer simply explained that it doesn’t take nearly as many personnel if you aren’t trying to run a political organization.

So whether it’s locking the doors on USAID or setting up beds for the auditors in the Office of Personnel Management, Elon knows how to get to the bottom of the operation, and they (Deep State bureaucrats) are petrified that their secrets, that have been sloppily kept, are now going to be fully exposed in all their hideous glory.

