Share
News

USDA Inspector General Escorted from Office After Refusing to Comply with Trump's Order

 By Randy DeSoto  January 29, 2025 at 3:06pm
Share

Security personnel reportedly removed the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture from her office Monday after she refused to acknowledge that she had been fired by the Trump administration.

Reuters reported that Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had told colleagues of her plans to stay on despite being terminated on Friday, arguing that the new administration did not follow the proper protocols for her removal.

Fong was among 17 inspectors general notified of their terminations that day.

“In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency ‘has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time,'” the news outlet said.

In a Friday letter to the White House Director of Presidential Personnel, CIGIE Council Chairman Hannibal “Mike” Ware, wrote based on federal law as amended in 2022 that Trump must notify Congress 30 days before the removal of an IG and provide, “substantive rationale, included detailed and case-specific reasons” for the removal.

“I recommend that you reach out to White House Counsel to discuss your intended course of action,” Ware said.

The New York Times reported that the IGs that the Trump administration removed besides Fong were those at the Departments Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs.

Is Trump doing a good job of draining the swamp?

“They also included, [Ware] said, a special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction and the internal watchdogs at the Environmental Protection Agency, the White House’s Office of Personnel Management and Mr. Ware’s own two agencies, the Small Business Administration and the Social Security Administration,” according to the Times.

The news outlet noted the Inspector General Act of 1978 was passed in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

“The idea was to have officials embedded in major parts of the executive branch who did not report to that department or agency’s head, and so were able to perform independent internal oversight,” The Times said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the IG removals, “a glaring sign that it’s a Golden Age for abuse in government and even corruption,” Politico reported.

“These firings are Donald Trump’s way of telling us he is terrified of accountability and is hostile to facts and to transparency,” he said from the Senate floor on Saturday.

Related:
RFK Jr. Fires Back as Democratic Senator Screams at Him During Confirmation Hearing: 'Absolutely Wrong'

Trump defended the removal of the IGs on Saturday aboard Air Force One telling reporters, “It’s a very common thing to do,” and noting not all of them were fired.

“[Department of Justice IG] Michael Horowitz, we’re keeping. I thought his report on [former FBI Director James] Comey was incredible, actually. It was such an accurate, well-done report,” the president said.

In December 2019, Horowitz, a Barack Obama appointee, released a report excoriating the FBI’s chain of command, including Comey, for the agency’s handling of the Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump added, regarding the fired IGs, “I don’t know them, but some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing the job. And it’s a very standard thing to do, very much like the U.S. attorneys.”

Asked if he planned to put his “own people” in the vacant IG positions, the president said, “They’re not my people.  I don’t know anybody that would do that, but we’ll put people in there that will be very good.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Announces Plans to Send 'Worst' Criminal Migrants to Guantanamo Bay
USDA Inspector General Escorted from Office After Refusing to Comply with Trump's Order
RFK Jr. Fires Back as Democratic Senator Screams at Him During Confirmation Hearing: 'Absolutely Wrong'
Trump White House Announces Findings Regarding Mysterious Drone Sightings
White House Reporter Immediately Notices Big Difference in How Karoline Leavitt Conducts Press Briefing Compared to KJP
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation