USDA Puts 'ALL' Programs Under Review, Will Ensure Only American Citizens Receive Food Stamps

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says the agency will weed out illegal immigrants from programs her department operates, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps.

“At @POTUS’ direction we will be reviewing ALL @USDA PROGRAMS to ensure only legal citizens are receiving benefits,” Rollins posted on social media platform X.

“Earlier this year, USDA put states on notice reminding them illegal immigrants and certain non-citizens CAN NOT receive SNAP benefits. Right now, we are requiring states turn over recipient data to fight waste, fraud, and abuse,” she wrote.

At @POTUS’ direction we will be reviewing ALL @USDA PROGRAMS to ensure only legal citizens are receiving benefits. Earlier this year, USDA put states on notice reminding them illegal immigrants and certain non-citizens CAN NOT receive SNAP benefits. Right now, we are requiring… https://t.co/abnodzXXb7 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) December 1, 2025

“Even though 22 blue states have refused to provide the data, we are using every tool to compel their compliance. WHAT are they hiding? WHO are they hiding? Thank you, President Trump, for putting Americans first!” she wrote.

Rollins noted in recent comments on “The Ingraham Angle” that fraud is rampant.

She said more than 500,000 people were found to have been taking SNAP benefits twice in a limited response from states that shared data with the USDA.

While focusing on fraud, the USDA is also changing the rules to reduce the number of people on SNAP.

Monday marked the day a provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act took effect, raising from 54 to 64 the age of people required to engage in “qualifying” work or other activities at least 80 hours a month to get their benefits. The new rule kicks in when individuals reapply or apply for SNAP, according to Fox Business.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the rule change will reduce SNAP rolls by about 2.4 million people in the next 10 years.

Rollins has said that the debate over SNAP in the recent government shutdown “has given us a platform to completely deconstruct the program,” according to NPR.

In a Fox Business interview last month, Rollins said SNAP changes in the pipeline will “make sure those vulnerable Americans who really need that benefit are going to get it. And for all the rest of the fraudsters and the people who are corrupt and taking advantage of it — we’re going to protect the taxpayer, too.”

Rollins has said that she wants all SNAP recipients to reapply. A USDA representative said existing recertifications of SNAP recipients will be the teeth of that philosophy.

“Secretary Rollins wants to ensure the fraud, waste, and incessant abuse of SNAP ends. Rates of fraud were only previously assumed, and President Trump is doing something about it,” a USDA representative said.

“Using standard recertification processes for households is a part of that work. As well as ongoing analysis of state data, further regulatory work, and improved collaboration with states,” the representative said.

The USDA learned that “186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check,” Rollins said in a Newsmax interview.

“Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data what we’re going to find?” she said.

That might take some time. Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia are fighting the Trump administration on multiple fronts over SNAP and have recently sued the Trump administration over new limits on immigrants’ eligibility for SNAP, according to Politico.

“President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government — which includes ensuring that illegal aliens are not receiving benefits intended for American citizens,” White House representative Anna Kelly said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.