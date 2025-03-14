The U.S. Postal Service just delivered one of the biggest developments so far of President Donald Trump’s young second term in office.

In a letter to the leaders of Congress on Thursday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced plans to trim the agency’s huge workforce and work with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency to streamline the mail service’s spending to save billions of dollars.

“It has long been known that the Postal Service has a broken business model that was not financially sustainable without critically necessary and fundamental core change,” DeJoy wrote.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress in a letter Thursday that the USPS aims to eliminate 10,000 jobs using a voluntary early retirement program over the next 30 days to reduce costs at the financially strapped U.S. Postal Service. https://t.co/xOnpugRkc4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 13, 2025

In the letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and other top Republicans and Democrats, DeJoy cited steps the USPS has taken since his appointment in 2020 to improve efficiency and cut costs.

He also noted that he’d “signed an agreement with the General Services Administration and DOGE representatives to assist us in identifying and achieving further efficiencies.”

While the letter did not go into detail, the combination of DeJoy’s background as a Trump appointee and former logistics company executive and DOGE-related efforts so far makes it certain that major changes are ahead.

One huge step included in DeJoy’s letter was the announcement that the USPS will cut its employment by 10,000 in the next 30 days through a voluntary early retirement program.

Will this be good for the USPS? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (397 Votes) No: 7% (30 Votes)

That’s a big number, but DeJoy’s letter noted that the USPS had already cut its workforce by 30,000 since he took over.

The USPS has operated as an independent agency since 1971, and the world has changed drastically in the past half-century, with first-class mail being replaced by electronic communications.

But DeJoy, who has clashed with Congress about USPS problems in the past, pointed out that some of the agencies ills are imposed on it by politicians. Some of the strictures the USPS operates under are mandated by Congress, DeJoy wrote, and have hamstrung effective practices — at a considerable cost.

“These well-intended laws that have been passed since we were created as a self-funding agency for the most part require the Postal Service to perform costly activities without supporting funding,” DeJoy wrote.

Congressional Democrats, who automatically oppose every step from the Trump administration — and especially DOGE head Elon Musk — immediately came out on the attack.

In a post published to the social media platform X — which is owned by Musk — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who received the letter as the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, published a statement from committee Democrats predicting the agreement will have “castastrophic consequences for all Americans.”

Reliable mail delivery can’t just be reserved for MAGA supporters and Tesla owners. https://t.co/KGPQ4p6qIa — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) March 13, 2025

“Reliable mail delivery can’t just be reserved for MAGA supporters and Tesla owners,” Connolly wrote.

The responses were not entirely supportive of Connolly’s point.

Someone please remind this moron @GerryConnolly that in 2021 under @JoeBiden 30000 @USPS workers were cut and deliveries to the “poor people ” that he cares so much about continued. — Blacks for Trump (@BlackConserva16) March 14, 2025

“Someone please remind this moron @GerryConnolly that in 2021 under @JoeBiden 30000 @USPS workers were cut and deliveries to the ‘poor people’ that he cares so much about continued,” one user wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.