Mother Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Son with Pizza Rolls

A Utah mom allegedly struck her son with a bag of frozen pizza rolls and kicked him multiple times in late March.

Kassie Tolman, 28, allegedly kicked her 10-year-old son in the head several times before leaving the room and bringing a bag of frozen pizza rolls, KUTV-TV reported Monday.

She allegedly “began swinging the bag and striking him in the face with the bag,” according to court documents, KUTV reported.

Tolman texted her grandmother to pick up the child, saying she “couldn’t deal with him,” according to the Gephardt Daily.

The boy was at Tolman’s home in North Logan, Utah, as part of scheduled visitations at the time of the alleged abuse, the Daily reported.

TRENDING: Trump Reportedly Preparing New Executive Orders To Clamp Down on Illegal Immigration

“I observed and photographed multiple bruises and red marks on the head area of the boy,” an arresting officer said in a statement, according to the Daily.

Tolman’s story differed from the boy’s, however.

“She stated that the boy was kicking at her and telling her that he hated her,” she told police, according to the Daily.

Tolman said her son caused his own injuries by “banging the back of his head on the floor,” the report said.

However, a nurse who examined the injuries sided with the 10-year-old’s account.

The mother was arrested April 1, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Tolman previously was given a one-year jail sentence for hitting the child with a hanger, according to KUTV.

That sentence, however, was suspended.

She instead had to complete 120 hours of community service and finish a year of probation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.