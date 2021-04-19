Utah Reporter Hunts Down Paramedic Who Dared to Donate $10 to Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund

In a stunning act of journalistic malpractice, a Salt Lake City reporter for ABC News tracked down and ambushed a local paramedic at his home in order to question him about an alleged donation of $10 to the legal defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year while he fled a physical confrontation. The 17-year-old is accused of homicide, and his defense maintains that he acted in self-defense.

His trial has become highly politicized by the ascendant protest movement, and establishment media such as The Guardian have attempted to paint his peaceful arrest as evidence of police racism. (Rittenhouse is white.)

The Salt Lake reporter, Jason Nguyen, apparently agrees with such vitriol directed against police and public servants, and he tweeted a photo of himself Friday with microphone in hand and camera crew in tow disturbing the Rittenhouse donor at his home unannounced.

A Utah paramedic donated to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse. It was first reported in the @guardian this morning.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, WI.

I tried to get the paramedics side of things. See the story tonight at 10p on @abc4utah. pic.twitter.com/sxGUzcrNwb — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) April 17, 2021

Is it any wonder that public trust in the media is at an all-time low when what counts as “news” is harassment of an emergency services worker over the matter of a $10 donation?

In response to the post, one Twitter user accused Nguyen of intimidation and another of doxing due to the fact that the so-called journalist revealed the name, profession and place of residence of the donor.

Even eminent journalist Glenn Greenwald, who co-founded The Intercept before leaving that publication due to issues of political censorship, got in on the action, calling Nguyen’s actions “f***ing pathetic.”

“Some journalists go to war zones,” he said. “Some confront security state agencies and repressive regimes. Some uncover the fraudulent schemes of Wall Street tycoons. And then some bullies abuse the profession to harass and expose private, powerless people.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Some journalists go to war zones. Some confront security state agencies and repressive regimes. Some uncover the fraudulent schemes of Wall Street tycoons. And then some bullies abuse the profession to harass and expose private, powerless people.https://t.co/iC6zIbu4GH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 18, 2021

Harassing someone at his home because he donated a whopping $10 to an accused man’s defense fund makes no sense and serves no news purpose, but Nguyen and ABC did it anyway. Anything to appease the leftist narrative that asserts young white men with guns must be sowing racism and terror wherever they go.

For his part, Nguyen appeared to have basked in the increased limelight that his horrific angle brought him.

Following the outcry against his predatory showmanship, he doubled down against the paramedic, issuing a tweet detailing the type of email that the man had used to make the donation and saying he had been “caught donating.”

.@wvcfd conducting an investigation after a paramedic is caught donating $10 to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse using his government email. @abc4utah https://t.co/nRwdmwEWLC — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) April 17, 2021

If that weren’t enough to sicken the average viewer, it turns out that Nguyen tracked down the public servant using information gleaned from a rundown of donor data that was illegally obtained during a data breach and subsequently leaked to The Guardian, which then published an “expose” attempting to connecting Rittenhouse’s defense to members of police and emergency services groups throughout the country.

And yet the establishment media apparently have no idea why much of the public can’t stand them.

The term “enemy of the people” might seem hyperbolic, but when journalists are intimidating paramedics for donating their hard-earned money and calling it “news,” they certainly aren’t a friend of the people.

