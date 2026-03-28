Utah's Republican Governor Signs Bill Protecting Gunmakers from Frivolous Lawsuits

Utah is standing behind America’s gun manufacturers.

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed House Bill 214 into law, as noted by the NRA.

The bill “strengthens liability protections for firearm manufacturers, sellers, and trade associations by ensuring they cannot be held liable for the criminal misuse of lawful products,” the NRA wrote.

The bill’s language ensures that local governments within the state cannot pass legislation allowing lawsuits against gun makers.

“House Bill 214 represents a clear commitment to preserving the rule of law and protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens,” the NRA said.

The NRA noted that Cox had earlier signed House Bill 314 that shot down a duplicative state paperwork requirement to reduce the administrative burden that faced lawful firearms dealers.

Nephi Cole, director of government relations for state affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, praised Cox and Utah legislators who supported the bill, according to a news release.

The Senate Judiciary Committee considers civil liability protections for gun manufacturers, tougher penalties for stalking, recording of grand jury proceedings and more. https://t.co/bF4d3u2qCJ pic.twitter.com/fK3YIrmwE4 — KET Public Affairs (@PubAffairsKET) March 27, 2026

“Utah is leading the nation in adding protections for members of the firearm and ammunition industry from activists who engage in lawfare to enact gun control measures through frivolous litigation,” Cole said.

“Utah lawmakers recognized that malevolent actors have ignored the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act to bring frivolous lawsuits against members of the firearm and ammunition industry for the criminal misuse of lawfully sold firearms.”

“With Governor Cox’s signature, Utah is making clear that gun control advocates will not be allowed to launch junk lawsuits against the firearm industry in Utah,” the statement added.

If suppose an individual A shoots himself w a Gun, would you blame the Manufacturers for creating such weapons? Or if someone Jumps off the cliff, would you blame the God for creating the Gravity? Accountability? iq leaves the chat whenever a Liberal joins the conversation. — Human (@21ca_bbageee) March 27, 2026

Utah state Rep. Jordan Teuscher, the sponsor of the bill, said that “firearm manufacturers should be liable for things that they are directly causing,” according to KTVX-TV.

“However, if they manufacture a weapon and someone goes out and uses it and commits a crime, ultimately, they shouldn’t be the ones that are responsible for that and that’s what this bill clears up,” he said.

A similar bill is under consideration in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Lantern.

Kentucky state Rep. TJ Roberts, the bill sponsor, told fellow lawmakers that “criminals should be held liable for their actions — not manufacturers, not sellers who had no clue that someone was going to act that way.”

“Whenever it comes to someone who followed the law and sold a firearm and it is later used in a crime, the criminal is the person who should be held accountable,” Roberts said. “We have to ensure that our constitutional rights are protected from extralegal efforts to suppress these basic rights.”

The bill passed the state House and is being considered by the state Senate.

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