Commentary

Utter Chaos: Gang on Jet Skis Pulls Up to Beach, Opens Fire Outside Luxury Hotel

 By Cameron Arcand  December 8, 2021 at 4:52pm
A shooting on a beach in Mexico might have tourists rethinking their vacation plans.

Multiple attackers rolled up to Playa Langosta in Cancun’s hotel zone on jet skis and began opening fire on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Nobody was injured, but tourists were rattled by the incident.

Zayne Jones of Utah said his wife and kids were at the hotel’s pool on the beach at the time.

“I ran to the balcony to tell them to get down and get to a corridor and get cover,” Jones told KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City.

“There was panic at the resort, people running and yelling.”

“Luckily nobody got hurt, but it could have gone a different way,” Jones added. “Just not a good feeling having your kids out here.”

Kerry Arms, who was visiting from Minnesota, told the AP, “There was a delayed reaction for about maybe five seconds, then everybody started scrambling and screaming and crying, and running.”

Another tourist, Rick Lebassa from Maine, said, “There were two guys and maybe even a third, who came in on jet skis, and what I saw was them shooting up into the sky.”

Unfortunately, Mexican authorities were unable to catch the suspects. However, they were able to seize the jet skis.

The shooting goes along with an increase of violence in the resort town as cartels continue to battle with each other.

On Nov. 5, two drug dealers were killed by a swarm of rival cartel members just feet away from the high-end Azul Beach Resort, NPR reported.

Would you plan a trip to Cancun?

As a result of the heightened tensions, the Mexican National Guard has been deployed to the area, making for a less-than-relaxing environment for tourists looking to unwind.

The U.S. State Department is advising that American travelers “exercise increased caution” in the region “due to crime.”

Organized drug crime in Mexico is common, except it is now beginning to seep into areas that were once presumed to be safer than the rest of the country.

Those looking for a beach vacation are probably better off looking elsewhere for the time being.

However, it’s likely that corruption throughout the public and private sectors in Mexico will only perpetuate the crisis.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
