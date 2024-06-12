Utterly Shameless: Biden Pushes Gun Control Mere Hours After Hunter Is Convicted on Firearms Charges

Who thought it was a good idea to schedule President Joe Biden to deliver speech on gun control the same week in which it has been expected — and for some time, now — that the verdict in his son’s trial on three gun-related felonies would come back?

When both reliably left-leaning The New York Times and CNN feel obliged to mention the juxtaposition of the two events, you know the timing could have been better.

CNN, to its credit (and that’s not a phrase I use in relation to CNN very often, I assure you), even called the speech “an awkward political moment.”

The Times, however, settled for merely mentioning that Biden “did not address his son’s conviction during his remarks on Tuesday.”

Hardly surprising. What was Biden supposed to say about creating more gun control laws when his son had been convicted merely hours earlier on three counts of violating gun control laws?

Biden spoke Tuesday at the Everytown for Gun Safety event, “Gun Sense University,” and one of the things apparently missing from the speech was just that — gun sense.

For example, he asked at one point, “Who in God’s name needs a magazine that can hold 200 shells?”

“Nobody!” yelled someone in the audience — which is actually the correct answer. Which is why no such magazine exists.

I mean, imagine the weight that magazine would add to the weapon. Imagine the bulk. Imagine the force required to load it against a spring powerful enough to feed 200 rounds into the weapon’s chamber.

I’m not saying that no one has ever tried to create such at thing, but no gun manufacturer produced one in any quantity, and no responsible gun owner would want it, as it would probably misfeed a few rounds in.

Also, there are, of course, drums for belt-fed automatic weapons that are already highly regulated by federal law. But a 200-round mag for my AR-15? The thing’s heavy enough already, thank you very much.

So if 200-round magazines don’t exist, why did Biden ask the question? Your guess is as good as his, probably.

You can watch Biden’s roughly 20-minute speech in its entirety below. (I’m not sure why you’d want to, but you can.)







The president also reiterated his calls for a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” despite the fact that any weapon can be used to assault. (In fact, that’s what they’re designed for.)

“Biden has pushed for universal background checks of gun purchases, increased red-flag laws that allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from those deemed a threat to safety, and a ban on assault weapons,” CNN reported. “He has said he would make those efforts a priority if he were to attain a second term.”

That raises the question of why, if these issues are truly vital to the safety of U.S. citizens, as Joe Biden and his allies on the left have repeatedly claimed, he hasn’t prioritized them during his first term.

Who knows? Maybe he was distracted by family drama.

And frankly, I wouldn’t blame him if he was.

