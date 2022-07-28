Share
News

Uvalde City Council Vows to Investigate Every City Officer Who Responded, 'We're Gonna Get a Report on Everybody'

 By Aaron David  July 28, 2022 at 8:04am
Share

The Uvalde City Council in Texas announced Tuesday that it will investigate every city police officer who responded to the Robb Elementary School massacre on May 24.

“This investigation is looking at every single officer and what his actions, what he did, what our policy says, and basically, we’re gonna get a report on everybody,” council member Ernest “Chip” King III said during a council meeting, according to CNN.

“We will act on it, and we promise that to you,” King added.

The council appointed former Austin, Texas, police detective Jesse Prado as the lead investigator, the Washington Examiner reported.

Prado will be taking the initiative of interviewing 25 officers from the city’s 39-member police.

Trending:
Democrats' New Inflation Bill Has Special 2024 Election Contingency

“He’s gonna be conducting the investigation and we’re gonna let the investigation go, see what he determines, but everybody that’s Uvalde PD that was there will be held accountable for their actions,” King said, according to CNN.

The investigation follows widespread public outrage about Uvalde law enforcement’s hesitation to take action against the gunman, who killed 19 children and two teachers at the school.

The officers waited nearly 80 minutes before taking action and shooting the gunman.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers.



“We owe it to, to the families. We want to get it right,” Uvalde council member Everardo Zamora said, according to CN.

The Uvalde City Council has taken action against some of its local authorities, the Examiner reported.

For example, Uvalde’s acting police chief at the time of the massacre, Lt. Mariano Pargas, has been suspended.

In addition, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has put its chief of police, Pete Arredondo, on administrative leave.

Related:
Suspects Arrested, Charged with Hate Crimes in Brutal 'Anti-White' Beating on New York City Bus

The City Council also suspended Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after an investigation found she neglected to fix a broken lock on a door to the classroom the gunman entered.

However, many victims and families of the shooting who attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday said that they wanted further action to be taken.

Several wanted the council to suspend all city police officers who responded to the shooting, thereby holding them accountable for their insufficient response to the massacre.

“Until the investigation is done, they should be on administrative leave,” Brett Cross, the father of Uziyah Garcia, a student killed in the shooting, told council members, according to ABC News.

“Administrative leave, at a minimum,” Diana Olvedo-Karau said, adding to Cross’ point. “I don’t think that’s a lot to ask.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Aaron David
Editorial Intern
Aaron David is an Editorial Intern for The Western Journal. He specializes in broad forms of journalism including writing, video and commentary.




Uvalde City Council Vows to Investigate Every City Officer Who Responded, 'We're Gonna Get a Report on Everybody'
Medics Rush to Putin's Bedside in 'Late-Night' Health Scare
House Party Turns to Horror After Man is Swallowed Whole by 43-Foot-Deep Whirlpool
No Cause Released in Death of 43-Year-Old Former Gamecocks QB
Man Drives Truck Into Family, Kills Father Then Opens Fire with Shotgun - Ends Up Dead When Ammo Runs Out
See more...

Conversation