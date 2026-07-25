Uyghur Pastor in China Faces Forced Church Closure from Communist Officials

A pastor in Xinjiang, China, is facing compliance regulations from communist officials and the possible forced closure of his church.

The pastor, mentioned in a June 24 release from International Christian Concern only as “Pastor A” to safeguard his identity, is a member of the Uyghur ethnic group.

Various church leaders and congregants are facing “intensified surveillance” related to their Christian activities.

Pastor A leads a small house church in southern Xinjiang.

Over the past few months, communist officials have “increased pressure on the congregation, citing alleged violations related to religious activities and imposing new administrative demands that church leaders say they cannot meet.”

International Christian Concern said they have received reports saying the church must pay a “compliance deposit” and submit documents related to their activities.

“Church leaders fear that failure to comply will result in the congregation’s permanent closure,” the ministry said.

The church is facing possible demolition if they are deemed noncompliant.

Pastor A said that his adult son was detained and questioned about the church, after which his son was restricted in his movements.

The minister’s wife was likewise “summoned by authorities and pressured to sign documents pledging not to participate in religious activities.”

International Christian Concern noted that beyond increasing crackdowns on house churches from the Chinese government, the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping is working to suppress the Uyghur people.

“Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim Turkic ethnic minority who primarily reside in Xinjiang, a vast region in northwestern China,” the ministry noted.

“They possess a distinct language, culture, and historical identity that differ significantly from those of the Han Chinese majority.”

While most Uyghurs are Muslims, some have “converted to Christianity, often facing pressure both from state authorities and their surrounding communities.”

China ranks 17th on the World Watch List published by Open Doors, which tracks Christian persecution.

The communist government allows Roman Catholic and Protestant worship as long as the churches’ doctrines are aligned with Chinese communism.

“This intrusion means that many churches decide not to register, meeting underground instead as house churches,” Open Doors described.

“This is an enormously brave move because it can bring raids, fines, arrests, imprisonments and the confiscation of materials. With incentives offered to report on such ‘illegal’ activities, the risks facing those involved in house churches, particularly leaders, are deepening.”

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