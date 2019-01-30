VA Considering Bill Legalizing Abortion Until 40 Weeks into Pregnancy

Virginia is considering passing a bill allowing women to abort their unborn child until the moment the baby is born.

Democratic Delegate Kathy Tran introduced HB2491, or the Repeal Act, which seeks to repeal the state’s current restrictions on late-term abortions.

If passed, the measure will do away with the state’s requirement that second and third-trimester abortions be performed only to preserve the health or life of the woman.

A woman seeking to abort no longer must obtain an ultrasound before having an abortion, under the proposed law.

Currently, three physicians must conclude that a third-trimester abortion is necessary to preserve the health or life of the woman.

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Jump Ship: Massive Influx of Dems Begin Showing Support for Border Wall

Those requirements are stripped under the proposed legislation, which also removes the state’s mandate that second and third-trimester abortions be performed in hospitals.

The bill would allow a doctor to perform an abortion when a woman is dilating, meaning she is about to give birth.

Virginia House Democrats propose legislation to allow abortions up until the moment of birth Todd Gilbert (R): Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth…would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion? Kathy Tran (D): My bill would allow that, yes pic.twitter.com/UHgzU3EGDA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2019

The proposal saw its first subcommittee hearing Monday and has received support from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as well as a number of Democratic lawmakers, according to The Republican Standard.

“This bill creates abortion, virtually on demand, up until the point of birth,” Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb said, condemning the proposal.

The group’s mission is to “empower families in Virginia by applying a biblical worldview and founding principles to culture and public policy,” according to its website.

The proposal comes after New York passed a bill Jan. 22 expanding abortion access and codifying a woman’s right to abort under state law.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act, removing abortion from the state’s criminal code and allowing women to have abortions after 24 weeks in cases where “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health,” according to the legislation.

Do you believe there should be more restrictions on abortion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: Senator Tells Governor To ‘Get The Hell Out of Public Office’ Over Disturbing Abortion Remarks

Nurse practitioners, physician assistants and qualified health care professionals can provide abortions under New York’s new law.

Seventy-five percent of Americans support significant abortion restrictions and say abortion should not be legal after a woman is three months pregnant, according to a Jan. 15 Marist poll.

Nearly 60 percent of Americans support banning abortion after 20 weeks except to save the life of the mother, according to the poll.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.