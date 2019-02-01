VA Governor Doubles Down on Abortion Comments, ‘I Don’t Have Any Regrets’

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam refused to back down from comments he made about late-term abortion and what many considered to be an endorsement of infanticide.

Northam, a former pediatric neurologist, was asked on Washington’s WTOP-FM “Ask the Governor” broadcast on Wednesday what he thought about Virginia state delegate Kathy Tran’s comments regarding a proposed bill that would allow abortion up until the moment of birth.

The governor’s answer sent shock waves through the nation as Northam supported the bill and took it a step further.

“So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” he said.

When asked during a news conference on Thursday if he regretted the way he answered the question, Northam said definitively, “No, I don’t.”

The governor said sometimes questions are asked of him in the “context of being a physician.”

“So no I don’t have any regrets … I regret that those comments have been mischaracterized, the personal insults toward me, I really find disgusting.

“We can agree to disagree, but let’s be civil about it.”

The governor’s support of the aggressive attack on the nation’s most defenseless has brought an onslaught of negative attention to his doorstep from pro-life advocates, as well as a refusal to even acknowledge his comments from a number of Democrats.

In an interview with Dana Perino on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse called for Northam to resign if he won’t back down.

“The comments the governor of Virginia made were about fourth-term abortions,” Sasse said. “That’s not abortion, that’s infanticide.”

On Wednesday evening, Northam defended himself on Twitter.

“I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting,” Northam tweeted.

Daily Caller Capitol Hill reporter Henry Rodgers said he asked several of Northam’s fellow Democrats for the opinion on the governor’s comments.

“I just spoke with over 10 Democratic Senators in the past 2 hours,” Rodgers tweeted. “Not one of them would acknowledge @GovernorVA’s comments on late-term abortion. Everyone of them denied ever hearing them.”

