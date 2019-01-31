VA Governor Received Nearly $2 Million from Planned Parenthood

When Ralph Northam was running to become governor of Virginia in 2017, Planned Parenthood was behind him every step of the way.

“It’s really clear that Virginians want and need a fierce champion like Dr. Northam to stand up for them and to stand up for women’s health,” Jennifer Allen, chief executive of Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said as she announced that abortion supporters would spend up to $3 million to elect Northam, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Planned Parenthood also praised Northam for taking “bold actions” to support abortion.

In the end, Planned Parenthood invested $1.99 million into Northam’s campaign, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.

So. Gov. Northam got $2 mil from Planned Parenthood. That’s real money. Most politicians wouldn’t walk away from people who gave them that kind of money unless they did something truly evil like ask you to promote infanticide. Some, not even then. @GovernorVA #RalphNortham https://t.co/Kkt7r9SwAa — Joseph Backholm (@josephbackholm) January 31, 2019

During the campaign, David Abrams, a spokesman for Republican Ed Gillespie referred to Northam as having “extreme positions supporting abortions in the eighth or ninth month.”

This week, Northam’s support for abortion has again become a leading political issue after the governor issued a statement that appeared to endorse infanticide. Northam was speaking on WTOP’s “Ask The Governor,” after a Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates introduced a bill that would legalize abortion up until the moment of birth.

“So in this particular example if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam told WTOP.

The response was blistering.

“This is morally repugnant,” said Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement to National Review. “In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide.’ I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.”

Others responded on Twitter.

VA Governor Ralph Northam says infants w “deformities” may be candidates for abortion – AFTER birth. “The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable … and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” That’s called infanticide — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 30, 2019

To believe it is okay to take a newborn baby’s life is nothing short of satanic. This is even worse than what happened in NY. Could a “pediatrician” look at a newborn and say you will now die? This is giving death sentences to innocent newborn babies. https://t.co/khPHNyrdyR — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 30, 2019

Gov Northam of VA says full-term baby that survived a late-term abortion “would be kept comfortable” until mother and doctor decided to go ahead and kill baby anyway. What’s “comfortable” to the baby when it’s killed? Sick, savage, and sinful. Yes, elections have consequences! https://t.co/CjvamjzTON — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 31, 2019

Northam insisted he had said nothing wrong.

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019

“I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting,” he tweeted.

