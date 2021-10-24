Share
News
Lifestyle

VA Secretary Makes a Bold Declaration After Seeing Horrific Sight Outside California Veterans' Hospital

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2021 at 8:42am
Share

All 40 veterans living in a homeless camp near the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center will have housing by Nov. 1, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

“I think this is a question of rolling up our sleeves and getting to work and getting it done. That’s what I pledged to the veterans I spoke with on veterans row that day and what the country expects us to do,” McDonough said after visiting the camp of homeless veterans, according to Military.com.

The driving force behind the deadline, according to The Hill, is that county officials have said they will clear the sidewalks where veterans now camp starting Nov. 1.

The homeless camp has been the scene of two homicides this year, according to Yahoo.

Trending:
One Month Before Baldwin Movie Shooting, Crew Armorer Made Chilling Admission

After the September killing, L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said a plan was being developed along with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to place the homeless veterans into housing within two to three months.

Should local and state officials have solved this problem before now?

McDonough added a promise that went beyond the 40 veterans in the “Veterans Row” camp.

He said housing for 500 homeless veterans in LA would be ready by the end of December.

An estimate from the Department of Housing and Urban Development says that about 3,681 homeless veterans live in Los Angeles, about 10 percent of the national population of homeless veterans.

“Our efforts are continuing all across the country, but there are more homeless veterans in Los Angeles than anywhere in America,” McDonough said. “As we solve the problem there, it will give momentum to our efforts across the country.”

The VA has promised to build 1,200 subsidized apartments for homeless veterans on the grounds of the LA medical center, but so far has actually built only 54 units.

Related:
Gas Nearing $8 Per Gallon as Fuel Prices Skyrocket Ahead of Winter

The VA’s Office of Inspector General said that complying with California rules that require environmental studies, as well as costly and time-consuming upgrades to water and sewer systems, have led to delays, according to KCRW-TV.

The project was further stalled by difficulties the private-sector developer had in getting cash for the project.

McDonough did not reject the idea of the VA putting up the funds, but said that won’t happen right away.

“These are decisions that are obviously being implemented over the course of many years. We’ll continue to do our part in that and look for ways that we can facilitate and expedite it getting done more quickly,” he said.

The VA building plan, first promised in 2015, now is estimated to be completed after 2030.

About 200 units are projected to be finished by the end of 2022.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
DeSantis Announces Big Offer for Out-of-State Police Officers Suffering Under Vaccine Mandates and Other Mistreatment
Treasury Sec: Americans Will Suffer Under Biden's Historic Inflation for at Least 14 More Months
Cancel Culture Comes for NFL Announcer Tony Romo After On-Air Joke About Tom Brady's Wife
Officer Hears Something from the Basement of Day Care, What Was Found Behind a False Wall Lands Operator in Prison
'Friends' Star Dead After Cancer Diagnosis Catches Fans Off-Guard
See more...

Conversation