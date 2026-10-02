A historically black university decided to monitor two Christian student organizations, but Muslim organizations on campus are left to their own devices.

The Christian Post reported Thursday that Virginia State University is being sued in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, by Women of Victory and Bethel Campus Fellowship.

The groups alleged that a VSU policy from August strips them of their First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.

The policy in question requires the two organizations to be absorbed into a university organization called Campus Ministries.

Campus Ministries is under one minister, Thomas Wynn. Along with a board, the group determines when the two organizations can hold meetings and what speakers they can have on campus.

Women of Victory noted issues with being under Wynn given doctrinal differences.

The lawsuit read, “VSU’s Policy appointing a single Campus Minister to govern all Christian activities, and only Christian activities, at VSU violates Plaintiffs’ free exercise, establishment, expressive association, free speech, free assembly, and equal protection rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

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The decision was made for the organizations “because you purport Jesus Christ and faith,” with the lawsuit alleging this does not impact any non-Christian groups.

“Notably, the Policy explicitly exempts the Muslim Students Association and the VSU Community Faith Alliance — the only non-Christian religious organizations at VSU — from its authority.”

The allegations get worse regarding how much say Campus Ministries has in their affairs.

Faculty advisors can “control the content and administration of religious events on campus,” and Wynn has “authority to determine what beliefs and practices are acceptable in the Christian faith.”

Women of Victory cannot even have informal meetups without approval despite them not being prohibited in any policy.

Wynn is allegedly so controlling that he tried to stop one of their events in April because he disagreed with the subject matter.

Both Women of Victory and Bethel Campus Fellowship are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom. In a news release, ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer commented, “The First Amendment clearly establishes the right of all student organizations to associate around shared beliefs.”

“The students of Women of Victory and Bethel Campus Fellowship are right to stand up to university officials and hold them accountable for violating their fundamental rights.”

Why are a bunch of administrators — overpaid, egotistical, and controlling — meddling in the affairs of a student group for their faith?

The better question is perhaps why they are not monitoring proponents of a faith that’s been a blight on the planet since its inception.

Islamic doctrine advocates for violence, child abuse, slavery, rape, and conquest.

Contrasting the central figures of Christianity and Islam makes it clear where the real problem lies.

Jesus Christ said to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” in Matthew 5:44. His enemies would later crucify Him.

Muhammad spent his last moments cursing Christians and Jews.

“On his death bed Allah’s Messenger put a sheet over his face and when he felt hot, he would remove it from his face. When in that state (of putting and removing the sheet) he said, ‘May Allah’s Curse be on the Jews and the Christians for they build places of worship at the graves of their prophets.’”

One died for a world that hated Him upon a cross. The other, after a life of conquest, enslavement, child rape, and war, died cursing his enemies.

Why is VSU surveilling the followers of the former and not the latter?

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