VA Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Illegal with 30+ Arrests Just Before VA Gov Demonized ICE in SOTU Response

During her response to the State of the Union on Tuesday, Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger bemoaned Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sent by President Donald Trump to enforce the law.

Those ICE officials, Spanberger said during our speech, were “poorly trained federal agents” who have “detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans.”

“They have ripped nursing mothers away from their babies, they have sent children, a little boy in a blue bunny hat, children to far-off detention centers, and they have killed American citizens in our streets and they have done it all with their faces masked from accountability,” she said.

“Every minute spent sowing fear is a minute not spent investigating murders, crimes against children or the criminals defrauding seniors of their life savings.”







Apart from “people who aspire to be Americans” being an impressively euphemistic way to refer to illegal aliens — that manages to be quite Orwellian even when compared to “undocumented migrants” — it’s not great to demonize ICE when you’ve promised to end cooperation between federal immigration enforcement officials and local police, something that the newly minted governor of Virginia has done.

It’s doubly not good when you’re giving those remarks less than 24 hours after a woman was stabbed to death and her alleged murderer has been identified as Abdul Jalloh, 32, an illegal alien with dozens of arrests.

From Fox News on Friday:

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, arrested an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone earlier this week on charges of second-degree murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed a woman, Stephanie Minter, 41, who was found dead at a local bus stop with several wounds to the upper body. The alleged suspect, Abdul Jalloh, 32, also has a criminal history of more than 30 arrests, according to DHS, including for rape, malicious wounding, assault, identity theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault and pick-pocketing. … Jalloh entered the United States illegally in 2012, according to DHS, and immigration officials lodged an immigration detainer against him in 2020, whereupon he was granted a final order of removal by a judge who said he could be removed to any country other than Sierra Leone.

And not only that, but the Monday stabbing of Minter was, according to WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., the fifth stabbing tied to Jalloh. This isn’t counting an alleged rape back in 2018.

In 2023, his malicious wounding charge involved a 73-year-old man who was stabbed with such force, the blade broke off the knife. Jalloh served two years behind bars along with five years suspended.

And yet, still no deportation.

“Unfortunately, the defendant in this case also had a history of selecting victims with no fixed address,” a spokeswoman for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s attorney’s office said.

“In multiple cases, we were unable to move forward with prosecution because victims could not be located or contacted, despite considerable effort from our police department to bring them to court.”

Spanberger’s people didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but the Department of Homeland Security definitely did.

“We are calling on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE,” said Lauren Bis, a deputy assistant secretary, according to the network.

“This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement. This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third country removals for the safety of the American people.”

In case you were wondering why we have to have ICE in our major cities, this is why.

This is the kind of thing that Democrats like Spanberger have enabled. And then, when someone deals with it, they focus on the pain that dealing with it causes — not the pain caused by criminals they tolerate.

In this case, the collateral damage is a human life.

And yet, listen to Spanberger’s words not 24 hours later: “Every minute spent sowing fear is a minute not spent investigating murders.”

Oh, really?

