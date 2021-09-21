Whatever will the hardcore mask “Karen” do when the COVID-19 panic is finally over?

Probably the same thing they’re doing right now, actually. Much like the hangover hippies who persisted until the 1980s, still following the Grateful Dead around their psychedelic Hyundai Excels, some fanatical mask Karens will still be asking us in another 10 years whether or not our face is covered.

For the eternal Deadhead, it was always August of 1967 and the mood was mellow and beatific. For the mask Karen, it’ll always be December of 2020 and things couldn’t be more panicked or dire.

At least for now, the hype still gives the mask Karen an excuse. In Huntington Beach, California, one so-called “Karen” — slang for a censorious woman having a meltdown in public, in case you’ve yet to encounter it — had a Chernobyl-level event inside a restaurant which began when she went after an employee who wasn’t wearing a mask.

The irony? She wasn’t wearing a mask, either. But don’t worry: “I’m vaccinated, b*****!” she screamed at one point during the repartee with the employees. She also decided to take matters into her own hands by disinfecting the manager with cleaning solution.

That’s proactivity for you.

According to KTTV-TV, the video was initially shared on Instagram last week and went viral from there. To be fair — if, indeed, it could be called being fair — the woman appears to be have been well served, either at the Market Broiler restaurant where this took place or somewhere else.

The first bit seems to be incoherent drunken rambling where she noted the manager “doesn’t know what it feels like” to “be discriminated against.” When another staff member tried to get her to calm down, she walked away from him and threw what the U.K.’s Daily Mail called a handful of mints at the manager.

After some more rambling, she can be heard telling the woman, “You had no balls to stand up to your own employee! You’re a f***ing traitor … you don’t f***ing deserve your f***ing job!”

Should this woman have been arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (830 Votes) No: 2% (20 Votes)

Alcohol’s one hell of a drug. She would go on to exclaim, “I pay to be here!” and demand the manager produce her vaccine card.

“I need to see her [vaccine] card right now!” our Karen yelled, forever answering whether someone could be screeching and slurring at the same time.

“Is she — is she vaccinated? … She’s not wearing a mask! I will sue your f***ing a**es! She has put me at risk! She is not — not wearing a mask! As an employee, as a mandated employee!”

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, employees need to be vaccinated in order to go maskless indoors: “For all employees who are not fully vaccinated, employers shall provide face coverings and ensure they are worn when indoors or in vehicles,” the DIR’s regulations state.

“Employees exempted from wearing face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability shall wear an effective non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom, if their condition or disability permits it.”

That being said, Karen’s case isn’t that convincing when you consider she’s not wearing a mask. Her case got worse after she sprayed cleaning solution at the manager while the manager was on the phone.







After this, she was restrained by other employees and patrons. Karen continued to insist the manager put a mask on her face while insisting she didn’t hit the manager with the cleaning spray.

And yet, our Karen didn’t seem to grasp the gravity of the situation. “She’s going to be arrested! You’re going to be arrested!” she screamed at the manager.

Toward the end of the nearly seven-minute video, one of the employees asked Karen why she’s not wearing a mask. We then get the immortal line: “I don’t need a mask! I’m vaccinated, b****!” (But I thought she was at risk?) That line was delivered with something like an attempted headbutt which led the employee to finally strike back and restrain her.

“Why are you doing this?” Karen asked.

If she had to ask at that point, I suppose she’d never know — until she sobered up, anyhow. And then came the coup de grace, when another diner tried to calm Karen down by saying she wasn’t worried about the employees there.

“Of course! Let’s not be worried about the white people!” she responded before walking out.

What’s remarkable is that, for all the stories about unmasked patrons throwing fits and getting kicked out of stores and restaurants that have appeared in local and national media, this one didn’t get traction. The reason is pretty obvious: While obviously well-lubricated with hooch, our Karen was seemingly very concerned about getting COVID-19. So concerned, in fact, she tried to clean the manager’s body.

This is what happens when the rules of society are ever-changing and our politicians favor their own successes over science. People are willing to die on the hill of vaccination, even if they’re already protected.

At two points in the video, she tried to racialize it. Nobody knew what it was like to be discriminated against and let’s not be worried about those white folk, after all. And, of course, she’s always on the lookout for the unvaccinated.

A little less inebriation, swearing and illegal activity, and this could have been a Democrat stump speech. Alas, it’s just another Karen trying to force her hysteria on everyone else — something one gets the feeling she’ll continue doing long after COVID is a distant memory.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.