The Caribbean island of St. Vincent prioritized vaccinated individuals while forcing unvaccinated ones to wait during an emergency evacuation after a volcano erupted and caused a 6-mile-high plume of ash and hot gas to explode into the air.

This incident provided a terrifying preview of what could happen in the United States if left-wing fearmongering over the coronavirus continues unabated and a two-tiered social system emerges with the government dividing people into two camps based on vaccination status.

The shocking events unfolded on April 9 when the La Soufrière volcano erupted after 42 years of inactivity, according to The Associated Press.

During a briefing with reporters after the eruption, St. Vincent’s prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, revealed that vaccinated individuals would be immediately evacuated and put on cruise ships to be rescued.

“The chief medical officer would be identifying the persons who are already vaccinated so that we can get them on the ship,” Gonsalves said.

“Those that are vaccinated, [the chief medical officer] can get them going there on the vessel.”

In contrast, unvaccinated individuals apparently would be forced to get vaccinated, and then be quarantined for a couple of days to see if they develop any allergic reactions to the injections.

Volcanologists have called for a mass evacuation of St. Vincent’s in case the volcanic activity gets more violent and life-threatening.

“It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told the AP on Monday. “Anybody who would have not heeded the evacuation, they need to get out immediately.”

Last Friday, multiple cruise ships — including several owned by Carnival Corp. — participated in a humanitarian mission to transport evacuees to safety following the volcanic eruption.

“Carnival Legend and Carnival Paradise are offshore from St. Vincent, awaiting further instructions from local officials on how Carnival Cruise Line can support the evacuation of local residents who are under threat from volcano La Soufriere,” Carnival Cruise Line told Cruise Radio.

However, the cruise line underscored that, under the orders of St. Vincent’s prime minister, only “vaccinated people from the island would be eligible to board the cruise ships to take temporary refuge on another island.”

Neighboring Caribbean islands Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and St. Lucia all volunteered to accept evacuees — but only if they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Cruise Radio reported.

This overt discrimination based on vaccination status is eerily reminiscent of the yellow Stars of David that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany to distinguish them from non-Jews.

The idea of emergency rescues being contingent on a person’s vaccination status sounds brutally authoritarian and morally questionable.

Creating such a two-tiered society could lead to a dangerous slippery slope that could fork into bizarre tentacles. Where does it end and who sets the rules?

For example, should firefighters and police officers ask victims if they pay taxes before rescuing them from a fire or an assault? After all, public services such as law enforcement are financed by the taxes that working people pay.

Similarly, why stop at coronavirus precautions? Should rescue workers ask victims if they have the flu or a common cold before helping them? After all, the seasonal flu — which is highly contagious — kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year, according to the World Health Organization.

In response to an email inquiry, Carnival’s PR rep, Vance Gulliksen, said the cruise line will not openly discriminate against unvaccinated individuals during emergency rescues.

“Carnival has not made vaccines a requirement of this humanitarian mission,” Gulliksen told The Western Journal on Tuesday.

“Government officials in St. Vincent have offered to do their best to make sure all who board our ships will be tested and vaccinated, but that is at their initiative.”

“The volcano is erupting again this morning.” La Soufrière volcano erupted on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent for the third time in a week, with leaders saying that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies. https://t.co/xlb6hxM6CY pic.twitter.com/QER8XrW09N — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2021

For now, it’s reassuring that not all corporations are fully on board with discriminating against individuals based on their coronavirus vaccine status.

But given how Democrats have weaponized the virus to wield unprecedented government power, it’s only a matter of time.

It’s telling that Democrats and their media puppets demand that Americans submit to mask mandates and “vaccine passports” — all while inviting armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens into the country.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who visited the border three weeks ago, said migrants are testing positive for the coronavirus at a rate seven times higher than the general U.S. population.

If Democrats were serious about stemming viral spread, they’d close the borders immediately. But they won’t.

That speaks volumes about their true goal: To expand their voting bloc by any means necessary.

