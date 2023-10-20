Share
Vaccine Cheerleader Stephen Colbert Forced to Stop Filming Show After Doctor's Orders

 By Maire Clayton  October 20, 2023 at 5:07am
Late-night host Stephen Colbert had to halt filming of his CBS show this week because he has once again contracted COVID-19.

Deadline reported Monday that he was going to record “The Late Show” from his home after contracting the virus.

On Wednesday, however, Colbert announced a change of plans.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” he said in a statement on the show’s X social media account.

“Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you,” Colbert continued.

“In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system,” he said, referring to NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

Attached was an image of a get-well box featuring socks and onions.

This isn’t Colbert’s first go-around with COVID-19. He previously had the virus in April 2022 and had to cancel a few shows.

A month later, he had to once again halt production as he was “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” according to a post by “The Late Show” account.


The late-night host has been outspoken in his support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He had an “educational segment” on his show titled “The Vax-Scene” where he tried to encourage viewers to get the shot.

In it, iconic songs were reworked to promote the coronavirus vaccine. For example, the “Late Show” version of the 1954 song “Mr. Sandman” had these lyrics:

Sandman, go get the jab.
It’s safe! It’s made by scientists in a lab.

Colbert also took the iconic “Tequila” dance that Paul Reubens did in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and reinvented it.



The comedian’s cringy version included himself and four individuals were dressed in syringe costumes.

The five danced around as the one-word song’s lyric “tequila” was changed to “vaccine.”

Conversation