Vaccine Microchip Developer: There's No Stopping This Technology 'Whether We Like It or Not'

A technology company that markets microchips believes that its invention is just the thing to serve as a way to document a person’s coronavirus vaccination status.

The Swedish startup DSruptive Subdermals is touting its microchip, which measures 2 millimeters by 16 millimeters and is injected under the skin, according to the Express.

Hannes Sjoblad, managing director of the company, said critics of the technology fail to understand that it can be put to good use.

“This technology exists and is used whether we like it or not,” he said. “I am happy that it is brought into the public conversation.”

“New technologies must be broadly debated and understood. Smart implants are a powerful health technology,” Sjoblad said.

“That is what we are building at DSruptive, and our goal is to transform healthcare on a global scale,” he said.

Microchips are often implanted in pets to help find them if they’re lost.

The ones DSruptive says can be used for COVID-19 passport purposes work in tandem with a cellphone to show vaccination status.

“This means it is always accessible for me or for anyone else, really, who wants to read me,” Sjoblad said.

Do you think using this type of technology in humans is a good idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (26 Votes)

“For example, if I go to the movies or go to a shopping center, then people will be able to check my status even if I don’t have my phone,” he said.

He said the type of microchip he is talking about is not a tracking device.

“If you understand how these implants work, they don’t have a battery,” Sjoblad said. “They cannot transmit a signal by themselves. So they are basically passive. They sit there asleep. They can never tell your location, they’re only activated when you touch them with your smartphone, so this means they cannot be used for tracking anyone’s location.”

The company said on its website that it is in the business of using technology to improve lives, not track them.

“DSruptive does not sell or design implants specifically for covid-certificates. Implants can be used for many things, and one of them is that the user of a chip can add any info they want to their device. This can be for example links to websites, a vcard-file or a link to a covid certificate. DSruptive has no control over insight into what the users of our tech put on their devices,” it said.

A Swedish company has come up with a microchip that can be inserted under the skin so that users can carry their Covid passports in their arm. pic.twitter.com/Vkl82q7dGR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2021

“The business of DSruptive is to design and manufacture smart implants for human use,” the company said. “We are convinced that sensor equipped implants represent a new paradigm in health care.”

DSruptive framed its product as the next step beyond wearable technology.

“[W]earables are expensive, fragile and have short user lives due to a lot of wear and tear. Sensor equipped implants represent a safe, affordable and robust alternative to wearables,” the company said.

“An implant is ten times cheaper than a standard wearable, has ten times longer lifetime and cannot be lost or stolen,” it said. “We enable users who may not be able to afford a high-end wearable to still have access to their own body data in a simple way.

“In this way we enable some key paradigms in health: personalisation of healthcare, remote monitoring and preventative medicine.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation