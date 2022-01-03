Share
Vaccine Microchip Developer: There's No Stopping This Technology 'Whether We Like It or Not'

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2022 at 11:20am
A technology company that markets microchips believes that its invention is just the thing to serve as a way to document a person’s coronavirus vaccination status.

The Swedish startup DSruptive Subdermals is touting its microchip, which measures 2 millimeters by 16 millimeters and is injected under the skin, according to the Express.

Hannes Sjoblad, managing director of the company, said critics of the technology fail to understand that it can be put to good use.

“This technology exists and is used whether we like it or not,” he said. “I am happy that it is brought into the public conversation.”

“New technologies must be broadly debated and understood. Smart implants are a powerful health technology,” Sjoblad said.

“That is what we are building at DSruptive, and our goal is to transform healthcare on a global scale,” he said.

Microchips are often implanted in pets to help find them if they’re lost.

The ones DSruptive says can be used for COVID-19 passport purposes work in tandem with a cellphone to show vaccination status.

“This means it is always accessible for me or for anyone else, really, who wants to read me,” Sjoblad said.

“For example, if I go to the movies or go to a shopping center, then people will be able to check my status even if I don’t have my phone,” he said.

He said the type of microchip he is talking about is not a tracking device.

“If you understand how these implants work, they don’t have a battery,” Sjoblad said. “They cannot transmit a signal by themselves. So they are basically passive. They sit there asleep. They can never tell your location, they’re only activated when you touch them with your smartphone, so this means they cannot be used for tracking anyone’s location.”

The company said on its website that it is in the business of using technology to improve lives, not track them.

“DSruptive does not sell or design implants specifically for covid-certificates. Implants can be used for many things, and one of them is that the user of a chip can add any info they want to their device. This can be for example links to websites, a vcard-file or a link to a covid certificate. DSruptive has no control over insight into what the users of our tech put on their devices,” it said.

“The business of DSruptive is to design and manufacture smart implants for human use,” the company said. “We are convinced that sensor equipped implants represent a new paradigm in health care.”

DSruptive framed its product as the next step beyond wearable technology.

“[W]earables are expensive, fragile and have short user lives due to a lot of wear and tear. Sensor equipped implants represent a safe, affordable and robust alternative to wearables,” the company said.

“An implant is ten times cheaper than a standard wearable, has ten times longer lifetime and cannot be lost or stolen,” it said. “We enable users who may not be able to afford a high-end wearable to still have access to their own body data in a simple way.

“In this way we enable some key paradigms in health: personalisation of healthcare, remote monitoring and preventative medicine.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
