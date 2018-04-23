The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
World News
Print

Van Strikes Numerous Pedestrians in Toronto, Fatalities Reported

By Randy DeSoto
April 23, 2018 at 12:35pm

Print

Toronto police have nabbed the suspected driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians on Monday afternoon, injuring multiple people.

Based on early reporting, it appears there were fatalities as well.

Peter Akman, a correspondent with Canadian Television, tweeted that police are saying 8-10 people were “injured or killed.”

A Ryder rental van struck pedestrians at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, north of downtown Toronto.

Alex Shaker, who witnessed the incident, said the van sped down the street before the driver steered up onto the sidewalk.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV.

“He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way,” he added.

Carol Roberts, who witnessed the aftermath, says she saw “a lot of people lying lifeless on the ground.”

“It was just so many bodies,” she said.

Global News journalist Jeremy Cohn corroborated the account, noting there were “bodies all over” the street and saying that some people had been pronounced dead.

RELATED: Russia: It Isn’t Strange Journalist Died Falling From Balcony, Left No Suicide Note

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the incident, telling reporters, “Obviously, we’re just learning of the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected.”

“We’re going to obviously going to have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours,” he added.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Canada, death

By: Randy DeSoto on April 23, 2018 at 12:35pm

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

Students Bash Trump’s Border Patrol Decision, Silenced After Learning Obama Did the Same Thing

Luke Rosiak and Wajid Ali Syed

Report: DNC Aide Gave Pakistan the Power to ‘Change the US President’ with Stolen Information

Becky Loggia

george and barbara bush

Kashuv Posts Powerful Photo of George HW Resting in Front of Late Wife’s Casket

Becky Loggia

Trump Shuts Democrats, Media Out of First State Dinner

Scott Kelnhofer

Company Beloved by Sportsmen Around the Country Cuts Ties with NRA

Chris Agee

Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Has Cryptic Message for Sean Hannity on FBI Raid of Cohen Property

Jack Davis

school walkout

School Under Fire After Anti-Gun Walkout Leaves One Dead

Becky Loggia

George HW Bush Made Special Addition to His Outfit To Honor Late Wife’s Legacy

Recently Posted