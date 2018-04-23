Van Strikes Numerous Pedestrians in Toronto, Fatalities Reported

Toronto police have nabbed the suspected driver of a van that plowed into pedestrians on Monday afternoon, injuring multiple people.
Based on early reporting, it appears there were fatalities as well.
Peter Akman, a correspondent with Canadian Television, tweeted that police are saying 8-10 people were “injured or killed.”
A Ryder rental van struck pedestrians at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, north of downtown Toronto.
Alex Shaker, who witnessed the incident, said the van sped down the street before the driver steered up onto the sidewalk.
“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV.
“He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way,” he added.
Carol Roberts, who witnessed the aftermath, says she saw “a lot of people lying lifeless on the ground.”
“It was just so many bodies,” she said.
Global News journalist Jeremy Cohn corroborated the account, noting there were “bodies all over” the street and saying that some people had been pronounced dead.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the incident, telling reporters, “Obviously, we’re just learning of the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected.”
“We’re going to obviously going to have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours,” he added.
