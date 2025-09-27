Vance Diagnoses Kamala Harris's Biggest Campaign Problem, Says Listening to Her Speeches Made Him 'Dumber'

Vice President JD Vance said Friday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that listening to former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential run left him feeling “dumber in the process.”

Since releasing her new memoir, “107 Days,” Harris has gone on a media tour recalling her failed campaign and claiming one major reason for her loss was the limited time she had. Discussing Harris’ return to the spotlight, Fox’s Laura Ingraham asked Vance to respond to her claims about why she lost the 2024 election.

“My reaction is if you look at the polling, both the public and the private polling, the problem is not that Kamala’s campaign was too short, it’s that it was too long,” Vance said.

“That when people actually listened to what she had to say, her polling went down and down and down. I think that if we had had a 150-day campaign, we probably would have had three additional Republican senators, and Donald Trump would have won by an even bigger landslide. Because the more people know about Kamala Harris, the more they realize there’s no substance there.”

“Agree or disagree with Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, they actually had substance. They could actually articulate a viewpoint,” Vance added.

“I listened to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds, and I actually feel like I’ve gotten dumber in the process, and I have no idea what she actually believes. That’s the problem with Kamala Harris, and it’s gonna continue to be her problem unless she actually learns how to develop a viewpoint, articulate it for the American people. Just say what you actually believe. Don’t do this word salad, talking around in circles. It doesn’t work, and it’s why she didn’t win.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday, Harris falsely claimed that the 2024 presidential election was the “closest” of the 21st century.

Despite the actual closest election being between former President George W. Bush and former Democratic nominee Al Gore, Harris blamed her loss on having only 107 days to launch her presidential campaign.

Since the release of her book and media tour, some Democrats have expressed frustration with the former vice president’s comments, telling Politico that the book appears to be “unhelpful and divisive.”

In July 2024, former President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee. A little over two weeks later, Harris selected Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Receiving almost immediate backlash for her lack of in-depth interviews, Harris’ on-camera responses were often criticized as word salads, with some explanations leaving viewers confused.

In October 2024, during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Harris’ answer to a question about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas appeared to be quietly edited in the online footage released after the episode’s live airing.

By February, the Federal Communications Commission released the full video and transcript of Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview, which was over twice as long as the edited version that the network had published on Oct. 7, 2024.

Throughout Harris‘ campaign, the former vice president struggled to connect with voters and their top concerns, which focused on the economy, inflation and immigration.

Instead, Harris either pushed race-based policies, such as her appeal to black business owners or refused to distance herself from previously supported policies, like funding transgender surgeries for illegal migrants and cutting funding to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Post-election polls showed Harris not only earned 7 million fewer votes than Biden in the 2020 race but also failed to match President Donald Trump’s gains, falling short in three of the seven key swing states and in 80% of counties nationwide, according to The New York Times.

