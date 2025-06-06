Vance Issues Statement Amid Musk-Trump Feud: 'Trump Has Done More Than Any Person in My Lifetime ...'

If you frequent social media, you know that just about everyone has an opinion (or three) on the erupting feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

Everyone, that is, except one notable social media presence.

Vice President J.D. Vance, obviously a Trump supporter but also a dear friend of Musk’s, had been noticeably mum on social media as the feud between his two allies exploded over this week.

On Tuesday, Musk ripped into the One Big Beautiful Act, calling it “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination.”

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Musk would escalate that rhetoric on Wednesday, with Trump being unusually subdued on the criticisms.

Trump would finally offer a substantive response Thursday afternoon, which incensed Musk, as the feud would take a decidedly dark turn.

Should Vance support Trump during this feud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (657 Votes) No: 2% (16 Votes)

It wasn’t until Thursday evening that Vance even broached the topic, an unusual move from one of the more quick-firing X accounts out there.

First, Vance used his trademark wit to add some levity to the nuclear situation, while also promoting his appearance on Theo Von’s podcast:

Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about? @TheoVon pic.twitter.com/LVmtK219Dt — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2025

A few hours after that joking post, however, Vance took a much more serious tone on X, making it perfectly clear that he did not agree with his friend’s lines of attacks on the president.

President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him. — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2025

“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads,” Vance posted. “I’m proud to stand beside him.”

While Musk is never mentioned, the above remark appears directed at the eccentric tech mogul’s bombshell allegations regarding a purported relationship between Trump and disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — which would obviously impugn the president’s “trust”-worthiness.

Friday morning, Vance was again standing up for the president from smear attacks, though from an older foe than Musk:

It’s (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality. — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2025

“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump,” Vance posted to X. “One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered.

“Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous.”

In a follow-up post, Vance added, “It’s (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.