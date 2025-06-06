Share
Vice President J.D. Vance delivers remarks at the National Memorial Day Observance Arlington, Virginia, on May 26. (Saul Loeb - AFP Getty Images)

Vance Issues Statement Amid Musk-Trump Feud: 'Trump Has Done More Than Any Person in My Lifetime ...'

 By Bryan Chai  June 6, 2025 at 9:27am
If you frequent social media, you know that just about everyone has an opinion (or three) on the erupting feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

Everyone, that is, except one notable social media presence.

Vice President J.D. Vance, obviously a Trump supporter but also a dear friend of Musk’s, had been noticeably mum on social media as the feud between his two allies exploded over this week.

On Tuesday, Musk ripped into the One Big Beautiful Act, calling it “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination.”

Musk would escalate that rhetoric on Wednesday, with Trump being unusually subdued on the criticisms.

Trump would finally offer a substantive response Thursday afternoon, which incensed Musk, as the feud would take a decidedly dark turn.

Should Vance support Trump during this feud?

It wasn’t until Thursday evening that Vance even broached the topic, an unusual move from one of the more quick-firing X accounts out there.

First, Vance used his trademark wit to add some levity to the nuclear situation, while also promoting his appearance on Theo Von’s podcast:

A few hours after that joking post, however, Vance took a much more serious tone on X, making it perfectly clear that he did not agree with his friend’s lines of attacks on the president.

“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads,” Vance posted. “I’m proud to stand beside him.”

While Musk is never mentioned, the above remark appears directed at the eccentric tech mogul’s bombshell allegations regarding a purported relationship between Trump and disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — which would obviously impugn the president’s “trust”-worthiness.

Friday morning, Vance was again standing up for the president from smear attacks, though from an older foe than Musk:

“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump,” Vance posted to X. “One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered.

“Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous.”

In a follow-up post, Vance added, “It’s (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality.”

